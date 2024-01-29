Henry Cavill (left) is training ahead of filming for the "Highlander" reboot, set for 2026 - but what was the original film about? (Credit: Netflix)

There has been a least one positive since Henry Cavill left both the DC Extended Universe as Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher” in 2023; the training he has done for the latter seems to be paying off ahead of his next role - the reboot of classic ‘80s swords-and-fantasy feature “Highlander.”

Scheduled for a 2026 release, Cavill's Highlander movie is a remake of the 1986 classic, directed by Chad Stahelski of “John Wick” fame and written by Michael Finch, a contributor to "John Wick 4." With Cavill as the only confirmed cast member so far, the combination of the star, director, and writer fuels optimism for the film's success. Even more encouraging are Cavill's statements about his intense preparations for the film, promising fight scenes surpassing those in "The Witcher."

Speaking to Screen Rant about his role in the remake, Cavill stated that “"It'll be a very long training process, and I'm very excited to get into it. If Highlander requires such a significant amount of work for someone with so much experience, the on-screen combat will undoubtedly be spectacular.”

There’s been talk throughout the decades of a reboot or a remake to the 1986 film, which helped launch French actor Christopher Lambert into Hollywood and was one of several roles Sean Connery took in the 1980s that led to the famous joke that the former James Bond would announce where he was from - despite having a Scottish accent. But what was the original about and who starred in it?

What was the original “Highlander” about?

​​Connor MacLeod, portrayed by Christopher Lambert, who discovers that he is one of a group of immortal beings living secretly among humans.

The immortals can only be killed by beheading, and they must fight each other until only one remains. The last surviving immortal will receive "The Prize," a mysterious and powerful gift. Connor MacLeod, born in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century, becomes aware of his immortality after a fatal battle and is mentored by an older immortal named Ramirez, played by Sean Connery.

The narrative unfolds in two timelines: the present-day (1980s New York) and flashbacks to Connor's past in various historical periods. MacLeod faces an antagonist known as the Kurgan, played by Clancy Brown, who is also an immortal seeking to be the last one standing and claiming The Prize.

Who starred in the original “Highlander”?

We would also be remiss if we didn’t mention about “cast member” for the film; Queen provided the soundtrack to the feature, including one of their most popular singles in the ‘80s, “Princes of the Universe.”

French actor Christopher Lambert and Roxanne Hart pose on a portrait session, Great Britain, June 1985. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod

Sean Connery as Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez

Clancy Brown as The Kurgan

Roxanne Hart as Brenda Wyatt

Beatie Edney as Heather MacLeod

Alan North as Lt. Frank Moran

Jon Polito as Det. Walter Bedsoe

Sheila Gish as Rachel Ellenstein

Hugh Quarshie as Sunda Kastagir

Christopher Malcolm as Kirk Matunas

Peter Diamond as Iman Fasil

Celia Imrie as Kate MacLeod

Billy Hartman and James Cosmo as Dougal and Angus MacLeod

Were there any sequels?

Yes - and a television series to boot. But nothing that reached the same dizzy heights as the original film, with many considering “Highlander II: The Quickening” as one of the worst films ever made.

“Highlander II” looked to retcon the original’s storyline, claiming the immortals were involved with alien lifeform and the search to prevent a hole from growing in the ozone layer confused fans and led to overwhelmingly negative reviews - almost killing the franchise after a mere five year in 1991.

While not as universally panned as the second instalment, “Highlander III” in 1994 received mixed reviews. It attempts to bring the series back to its roots by focusing on the character Connor MacLeod and his backstory. However, it failed to capture the magic of the original.

“Highlander: Endgame” attempted to merge the storylines of the original film with the Highlander TV series. It starred Christopher Lambert (Connor MacLeod) and Adrian Paul (Duncan MacLeod from the TV series). While some fans appreciated the crossover, the film received criticism for its convoluted plot and execution.

Considered the weakest entry in the franchise, “Highlander: The Source” received overwhelmingly negative reviews for its confusing plot, low-budget production values, and departure from the established Highlander mythology.

Where can I watch the original “Highlander”?