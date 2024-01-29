Despicable Me 4: as a new trailer drops for the forthcoming sequel, what else do we know about the film
Steve Carell’s popular animated movie series “Despicable Me” has seen the trailer for its latest sequel drop - here’s what we know so far.
The “Despicable Me” franchise has been one of the most lucrative for both Universal Pictures and animation studio Illumination since the original film was released in 2010. Two sequels and a series of spin-offs based around the “minions” later, and the franchise has taken in over $4.4 billion USD at the box office since Steve Carell first voiced anti-villain Gru.
The franchise shows no signing of slowing down either, as the latest trailer for “Despicable Me 4,” opening later this year, has been released online giving a little more insight into the film and a chance to meet this year’s antagonists - voiced by Will Ferell and Sofia Vergara.
The trailer introduces us to the newest member of Gru’s family, who seems to have a love/hate relationship so far with his dad (Gru), while the family have to juggle the latest threat alongside the inclusion of a brand new family member - so it looks like “Despicable Me 4” might be more relatable to parents this time around than previously.
What is “Despicable Me 4” about?
“Gru (Carell), the world’s favourite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem, alongside his wife and fellow Anti-Villain League-agent Lucy (Wiig), their three adopted girls —Margo (Cosgrove), Edith (Gaier) and Agnes (Polan)— and the newest member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. The family is forced to go on the run when they become targeted by escaped criminal Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Vergara)”
Who is in the voice cast for “Despicable Me 4”?
- Steven Carell, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove are all returning to their roles, while the antagonists in this film as voiced by Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara:
- Steve Carell as Felonious Gru
- Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde
- Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal
- Sofia Vergara as Valentina
- Miranda Cosgrove as Margo
- Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom
- Pierre Coffin as the Minions
- Dana Gaier as Edit
- Madison Polan as Agnes
When is “Despicable Me 4” released in cinemas?
Despicable Me 4 is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 3 2024 and in the United Kingdom on July 12 2024.
