Jackdaw is the latest gripping thriller written and directed by Jamie Childs (Vera, His Dark Materials). Starring Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman (Wilderness) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Wilderness), the actors have reunited for this story that showcases the North East of England.

Set over the course of a single night and filmed in Hartlepool and the Tees Valley, Jackdaw tells the fictional story of Jack Dawson, a motocross champion and army veteran who returns home to the North East of England to look after his brother and their mother dies.

Here's everything you need to know about Jackdaw.

What is Jackdaw about?

Here is the official plot of Jackdaw: "JACKDAW is an unrelenting action thriller set over the course of a single night against the backdrop of North East England, an area where breath-taking coastal landscapes meet the brutality of industry.

"Jack Dawson, a former motocross champion and army veteran, returns to his hometown to care for his brother after their mother dies. Hoping to start a new life, he takes what could be a life-changing job for an old school friend turned local criminal, Silas.What should have been a straightforward pick-up of a package in the North Sea turns into a nightmare when Jack is double-crossed, and his brother is kidnapped. As he fights for survival and searches for answers, Jack encounters friends and adversaries old and new across a violent night-time odyssey through England’s Northern rust belt."

Jackdaw trailer

Vertigo Releasing dropped a trailer ahead of the film's release. You can watch the trailer for Jackdaw below.

Who stars in Jackdaw?

Oliver Jackson-Cohen takes up the lead as Jack Dawson alongside Jenna Coleman, Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Thomas Turgoose (This Is England), Joe Blackmore (The Third Day), Leon Harrop (Ralph and Katie) and Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman).

Jackdaw filming locations

Jackdaw was set and filmed on location in Hartlepool and Teesside. Speaking about the importance of showcasing the North East at the premiere in Stockton, Coleman told ITV Tyne Tees: "It is really special to be coming here to the place where it was made. But also showing a film and a genre piece that shows that the North East doesn't have to be all kitchen sink and shows the cinematic scale of the place."

Jackdaw: How to watch