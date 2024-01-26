When can I watch Expats on Amazon Prime?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Expats is the brand new thrilling drama from Lulu Wang (The Farewell) that has just dropped on Amazon Prime. Based on the bestselling book The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, the TV adaptation has been created and written by Wang, who also serves as director and executive producer.

Set in Hong Kong in 2014, Expats follows the lives of three American women whose lives connect through a sudden tragic event. Taking on the role as lead is Oscar award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, who plays Margaret, whilst Sarayu Blue (No Tomorrow) and Ji-young Yoo (Smoking Tigers) star as Hilary and Mercy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kidman is also an executive producer for the six-part series, describing it as a "slow burn". So, when can you watch Expats on Amazon Prime? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Expats about?

Directed by Lulu Wang, Expats follows the stories of three women and the challenges they face whilst trying to make a life for themselves in Hong Kong. Margaret (Nicole Kidman), a mother-of-three, seems to have the perfect life, before a tragic incident sees it all fall apart, then there's Hilary (Sarayu Blue) a wealthy housewife who is desperate to have a baby and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), a young Korean American graduate who is trying to find her place in the world.

Here is the synopsis from Amazon Prime Video: "Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability."

Expats trailer

Amazon Prime have revealed a trailer for Expats ahead of the TV series release, you can watch this below.

Meet the cast of Expats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expats features a star-studded cast, with Kidman leading the way as Margaret, alongside Sarayu Blue as Hilary and Ji-young Yoo as Mercy. Jack Huston (Mayfair Witches) stars as David, Hilary's husband, whilst Brian Tee (Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift) is Margaret's husband Clarke.

Here is the cast of Expats:

Nicole Kidman as Margaret

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr

Jack Huston as David Starr

Brian Tee as Clarke

Flora Chan as Olive

Ruby Ruiz as Essie

Will Or as Tony

Bonde Sham Lok Yi

How many episodes of Expats are there?

Expats has six episodes in total, with the first two dropping together and the rest airing on a weekly basis. The series apparently doesn't have to be viewed in order, with the director encouraging viewers to dip in at a later stage.

In an interview with the Guardian Wang said: "I’m sort of curious to talk to people who start with different ones. It’s my little experiment, I guess, to see if they bring different things."

Here is the Expats episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Expats – Friday, January 26

Episode 2: Mongkok – Friday, January 26

Episode 3: Mid-Levels – Friday, February 2

Episode 4: Mainland – Friday, February 9

Episode 5: Central – Friday, February 16

Episode 6: Home – Friday, February 23

What has Nicole Kidman said about Expats?

Kidman has described Expats as a "slow burn", reported by USA Today, she continued: "It’s this deep grief that’s carried around, mixed with this desire to stay hopeful as a mother." Adding: "That’s how the whole performance was constructed: ‘I know he’s alive and I’m not going to give up.’ It’ll never be over for Margaret, even if her husband and children are like, ‘OK, we have to leave.’ I love how we’re all so different as human beings and in the ways we cope with things."

When can I watch Expats on Amazon Prime?