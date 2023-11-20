Big Little Lies could be in development as producer Nicole Kidman lets slip update on HBO series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicole Kidman has hinted that Big Little Lies could be returning for a third season following the success of the HBO show. The series, based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, follows upper-class mothers of students at a prestigious elementary school whose perfect lives unravel to the point of murder when a single mother moves to their quaint California beach town.

The series seemingly ended in 2019 with the season two finale I Want to Know in which the Monterey Five enter a police station where it is implied that they finally tell the truth about their murder coverup.

Nicole Kidman hints at Big Little Lies third season

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season one was adapted from Moriarty’s novel - the show was originally conceived as a limited series. But, following the success of the first season, it was renewed for a second series to be based on a novella by Moriarty written especially for HBO, and not published commercially.

More than four years after the second season came to an end, it looks like Big Little Lies is returning once more, as its star Nicole Kidman dropped a major hint at a golfing event in Italy last week.

Is Big Little Lies returning for season 3?

It sounds like season three is in the works. At a Ladies Professional Golf Association event in Naples on Friday (November 18), Nicole Kidman, who starred and executive produced the show, was asked about her favourite screen roles. She said “I loved Big Little Lies. We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Big Little Lies star and executive producer Nicole Kidman

The casual announcement has excited fans of the series, who had assumed that the show had come to an end in 2019. Kidman has long been vocal about her desire to make a third season, in 2020 she said that she was keen to work with her BLL co-stars again, but added that it would have to feature a storyline that would ‘make your jaw drop’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Kidman’s semi-confirmation of a third season, HBO is yet to comment on the future of the show. Additionally, Moriarty has not written a sequel to Big Little Lies, so if the series is going ahead she may contribute another novella as she did for the second season, or production may go ahead without her involvement.

Who is in the cast of Big Little Lies season 3?

If the series does return for a third season we are likely to see the return of main cast members including Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson.

Where can you watch Big Little Lies season 1 and 2?