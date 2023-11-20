Joss Ackland - star of over 100 films and TV series - has died at the age of 95, his family has confirmed

Acclaimed British actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

British actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95.

The star of stage and screen's death was confirmed via a statement released by his family. The "beloved father" died "peacefully" surrounded by his family members.

The statement read: "With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles. He will be remembered as one of Britain's most talented and beloved actors."

Ackland's impressive career spanned more than seven decades, with the actor starring in more than 100 films and TV shows throughout this time. He starred in titles such as 'The Hunt for Red October', 'White Mischief' and ''The Mighty Ducks.

He also appeared in 'The Avengers', the 1960s British spy television series. His final onscreen credit came in 2014, playing the role of Rufus in 'Katherine of Alexandria'.

Ackland began his career on stage, joining the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Sir Tom Courtenay at the Old Vic in the 1960s. The actor was celebrated for his work within the industry and in 2001 was awarded a CBE for his services to drama.