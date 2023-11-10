Actor and singer Johnny Ruffo, who became a star after taking part in X Factor Australia and later landing a role in Australian soap Home & Away, has died at the age of 35

Johnny Ruffo, who starred in the hit Australian soap Home & Away and grew to prominence on The X Factor Australia, has died aged 35 after a battle with brain cancer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer, his family has confirmed.

In a statement on his personal Instagram page, Ruffo's family confirmed the sad news. The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors. "He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give. We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He grew to prominence in the public eye after competing in the third series of The X Factor Australia in 2011. Ruffo was a finalist in the show and was the last eliminated contestant. He went on to sign a record contract with Sony Music Australia, releasing singles such as 'On Top' and 'Take It Home', and also won the dancing competition Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

A talented actor also, Ruffo joined the cast of acclaimed Australian soap Home & Away in the regular role of Chris Harrington in 2013. He stayed on the show for three seasons until 2016. He also appeared in six episodes of Neighbours in 2020, playing the character of Owen Campbell.

In 2017, Ruffo announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer after he went to the hospital with a migrane. At the same time, he revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on his brain.

In May 2019, he said that he was clear of the cancer, however by November the cancer had returned. His experience with the illness influenced his music over the years, before his death at the age of 35. He is survived by his partner Tahnee Sims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tributes have poured in for the talented entertainer. Spice Girls member and former judge on Ruffo's series of X Factor Australia, Mel B, wrote: “My heart just broke. Sending my sincere condolences.”