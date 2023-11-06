Sean Martin, the lead singer of Liverpool group The Night Cafe, has died suddenly at the age of 26, the band announced on Instagram.

The Night Cafe, the indie band hailing from Liverpool, shared the news on their Instagram, announcing the sudden and tragic passing of their lead singer, Sean Martin. Expressing their grief, they wrote: "We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time."

The band emphasized the deep personal connection they shared with Sean, not just as a bandmate but also as a childhood best friend, recounting the many cherished memories they had created together long before the formation of the band. They acknowledged the significant milestones they achieved together and the lasting impact of Sean's music on their lives. They concluded with a heartfelt tribute: "His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin."

The band, consisting of Martin, Josh Higgins, Arran O’Connell Whittle, and Carl Dillon, initially formed in 2014 during their school days. They released their debut EP, ‘Get Away From The Feeling,’ in 2017, followed by their first album, ‘0151’, in 2019.

In the wake of the loss, Martin's bandmate, Dillon, shared a poignant tribute on Instagram, posting a series of heartfelt photos capturing the special moments they shared together. The band received an outpouring of support from fellow musicians, including The Wombats, with whom they had toured previously. The Wombats offered their condolences, acknowledging Sean's kind and talented nature and sending their love and support to The Night Cafe and Sean's loved ones.