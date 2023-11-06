Despite the cancellation of the live ceremony, the MTV European Music Awards 2023 still managed to announce the winners of the illustrious Moonman award.

Jungkook in a scene from the music video for his latest single, "3D" featuring Jack Harlow (Credit: BigHit Music)

Despite the live event, originally to be held in Paris, France, being cancelled, MTV still tallied up the public votes for the MTV European Music Awards 2023 to at least announce the winners that would have been on hand at the event. Due to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine, organisers felt for safety reasons holding the event would be a security risk, so instead, they will deliver the Moonman Award at a later date, having published their list of official winners overnight.

Though Taylor Swift was once again prolific at the ceremony, picking up Best Video for “Anti-Hero” and Best Artist, the K-Pop community this morning is celebrating that BTS member Jungkook beat Swift to earn one of the event’s top awards - the Best Song - as “Seven” featuring Latto, the first release from Jungkook’s recently released debut album, ‘Golden’ earned the win over the likes of Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus.

Jungkook wasn’t merely content with the Best Song award, and was also the winner in the Best K-Pop category, while another K-Pop act, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, earned the Best Push award. No such luck though came to BLACKPINK, though a number of categories that they had been nominated for had been cancelled after the news that the award ceremony would not be going ahead.

Locally, Tom Grennan earned the MTV EMA for Best UK Artist, beating the likes of Calvin Harris, PinkPantheress and Sam Smith, while J-Pop group Be:First continued their quest to enter the K-Wave affray by winning the Best Asia act, cementing themselves as fan favourites across Asia - at least as far as the other nominees in the category were concerned; no K-Pop bands were included in the localised awards.

The full list of winners announced for the MTV European Music Awards are as follows, and keep your eyes peeled on the respective winners’ social media accounts to discover when they finally receive their awards.

The full list of MTV European Music Award 2023 winners

Best Song: Jungkook featuring Latto - “Seven”

Best Video: Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: Karol G and Shakira - “TQG”

Best New Artist: Peso Pluma

Best Pop: Billie Eilish

Best Rock: Måneskin

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best R&B: Chris Brown

Best Latin: Anitta

Best K-Pop: Jungkook

Best Afrobeats: Rema

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best Push: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Regional Awards