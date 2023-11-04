Netflix Geeked Week 2023: full schedule and previews including Rebel Moon and Avatar: The Last Airbender
Netflix Geeked Week features special events including Stranger Things Day, and a Rebel Moon exclusive with Zack Snyder
Netflix Geeked Week is a special seven day virtual event hosted by the streaming platform which will see exclusive news about new releases, new trailers, and more. The event will be accessible across all of Netflix’s main social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, and X.
The Netflix festival will begin on Monday (6 November), with many events being streamed live from the US. At least 24 new and returning original series, and seven films will be part of Geeked Week as the platform looks ahead to its schedule for the rest of 2023 and start of 2024.
Last year, Geeked Week took place in July with big features including The Sandman, The Gray Man, and The School for Good and Evil. This year, major shows and films expected to feature predominantly are Stranger Things season 5, The Umbrella Academy, One Piece, and Rebel Moon.
What is the Netflix Geeked Week schedule?
Monday 6 November
- Stranger Things Day. A special event celebrating all things Stranger Things. In the Netflix series, 6 November 1983 is the date that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, sparking the events of the show.
Tuesday 7 November
- Events have not yet been confirmed for 7 November. Events will begin at 8pm BST.
Wednesday 8 November
- Events have not yet been confirmed for 8 November. Events will begin at 8pm BST.
Thursday 9 November
- From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince.
Friday 10 November
- From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind, and the Powerhouse Animation spotlight.
Saturday 11 November
- From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from Damsel, One Piece, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.
Sunday 12 November
- From 11.30pm BST, an exclusive event for upcoming sci-fi adventure film Rebel Moon, with director Zack Snyder.
Which previews are at Netflix Geeked Week 2023?
Films
- The Archies (7 December)
- Code 8 Part II (TBC)
- Leave the World Behind (8 December)
- Leo (21 November)
- Orion and the Dark (TBC)
- Rebel Moon (22 December)
- Ultraman: Rising (2024 TBC)
TV Shows
- 3 Body Problem (2024 TBC)
- Akuma Kun (9 November)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024 TBC)
- Blood of Zeus season 2 (2024 TBC)
- Blue Eye Samurai (Out now)
- The Brothers Sun (2023 TBC)
- Devil May Cry (TBC)
- The Dragon Prince season 6 (2024 TBC)
- Exploding Kittens (TBC)
- Gyeongseong Creature (TBC)
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024 TBC)
- Life on Our Planet (Out now)
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution (2024 TBC)
- My Daemon (23 November)
- Obliterated (30 November)
- One Piece season 2 (TBC)
- Onmyoji (28 November)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (17 November)
- Sonic Prime season 3 (2024 TBC)
- Squid Game: The Challenge (22 November)
- Stranger Things season 5 (TBC)
- Sweet Home season 2 (1 December)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (TBC)
- The Umbrella Academy season 4 (TBC)
- Yu Yu Hakusho (14 December)