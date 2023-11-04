Rebel Moon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Stranger Things feature at Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Netflix Geeked Week is a special seven day virtual event hosted by the streaming platform which will see exclusive news about new releases, new trailers, and more. The event will be accessible across all of Netflix’s main social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The Netflix festival will begin on Monday (6 November), with many events being streamed live from the US. At least 24 new and returning original series, and seven films will be part of Geeked Week as the platform looks ahead to its schedule for the rest of 2023 and start of 2024.

What is the Netflix Geeked Week schedule?

Monday 6 November

Stranger Things Day. A special event celebrating all things Stranger Things. In the Netflix series, 6 November 1983 is the date that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, sparking the events of the show.

Tuesday 7 November

Events have not yet been confirmed for 7 November. Events will begin at 8pm BST.

Wednesday 8 November

Events have not yet been confirmed for 8 November. Events will begin at 8pm BST.

Thursday 9 November

From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince.

Friday 10 November

From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind, and the Powerhouse Animation spotlight.

Saturday 11 November

From 8pm BST, exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from Damsel, One Piece, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Sunday 12 November

From 11.30pm BST, an exclusive event for upcoming sci-fi adventure film Rebel Moon, with director Zack Snyder.

Netflix live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender features at Geeked Week 2023

Which previews are at Netflix Geeked Week 2023?

Films

The Archies (7 December)

Code 8 Part II (TBC)

Leave the World Behind (8 December)

Leo (21 November)

Orion and the Dark (TBC)

Rebel Moon (22 December)

Ultraman: Rising (2024 TBC)

TV Shows