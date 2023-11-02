Blue Eye Samurai stars George Takei and Randall Park

This new series, set in 17th century Edo period Japan when the country was ruled by the Tokugawa Shogunate, follows Mizu a mixed race female samurai who lives her life disguised as a man whilst seeking revenge on her father.

In the 17th century, Japan’s borders were closed to the world, so foreigners were met with suspicion. Mizu blames her white father for making her a creature of shame and, knowing that there are only four white men on the island nation, she sets out in search of him, with the aid of her soba maker Ringo, samurai Taigen, and Princess Akemi.

Is there a trailer for Blue Eye Samurai?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Blue Eye Samurai?

Patrick Gallagher as Daichi

Alain Uy as Hideyoshi

Randall Park as Heiji Shindo

Brenda Song as Akemi

Darren Barnet as Taigen

Maya Erskine as Mizu

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Swordmaker

Christine Ko as Kino

George Takei as Seki

Masi Oka as Ringo

What is Blue Eye Samurai’s Rotten Tomatoes rating?

Blue Eye Samurai has a perfect 100% fresh Tomatometer rating on film and TV review website Rotten Tomatoes. The Tomatometer is based on critics’ reviews, as opposed to the Audience Score, which is based on ratings that can be given by anyone.

Often the Tomatometer and Audience Score are wildly different, as is currently the case with horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s which has a Tomatometer score of 30% but an Audience Score of 88%.

The Blue Eye Samurai rating is currently based on six critics’ reviews and is likely to change as more reviews are released, however, the perfect score puts the series in a strong position ahead of its streaming release.

When is the release date of Blue Eye Samurai?