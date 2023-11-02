Blue Eye Samurai Netflix: release date and trailer of anime series - cast with Randall Park and George Takei
Netflix original anime Blue Eye Samurai starring George Takei has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its release date
Blue Eye Samurai, the latest Netflix original anime series, boasts a strong voice actor cast with Star Trek legend George Takei and Marvel star Randall Park. The series follows recent anime Netflix anime shows Onimusha, Pluto, and Castlevania: Nocturne.
This new series, set in 17th century Edo period Japan when the country was ruled by the Tokugawa Shogunate, follows Mizu a mixed race female samurai who lives her life disguised as a man whilst seeking revenge on her father.
In the 17th century, Japan’s borders were closed to the world, so foreigners were met with suspicion. Mizu blames her white father for making her a creature of shame and, knowing that there are only four white men on the island nation, she sets out in search of him, with the aid of her soba maker Ringo, samurai Taigen, and Princess Akemi.
Is there a trailer for Blue Eye Samurai?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Blue Eye Samurai?
- Patrick Gallagher as Daichi
- Alain Uy as Hideyoshi
- Randall Park as Heiji Shindo
- Brenda Song as Akemi
- Darren Barnet as Taigen
- Maya Erskine as Mizu
- Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Swordmaker
- Christine Ko as Kino
- George Takei as Seki
- Masi Oka as Ringo
What is Blue Eye Samurai’s Rotten Tomatoes rating?
Blue Eye Samurai has a perfect 100% fresh Tomatometer rating on film and TV review website Rotten Tomatoes. The Tomatometer is based on critics’ reviews, as opposed to the Audience Score, which is based on ratings that can be given by anyone.
Often the Tomatometer and Audience Score are wildly different, as is currently the case with horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s which has a Tomatometer score of 30% but an Audience Score of 88%.
The Blue Eye Samurai rating is currently based on six critics’ reviews and is likely to change as more reviews are released, however, the perfect score puts the series in a strong position ahead of its streaming release.
When is the release date of Blue Eye Samurai?
Blue Eye Samurai will be released on streaming platform Netflix on Friday 3 November. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time.