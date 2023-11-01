Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix documentary Sly follows the career of Sylvester Stallone, a prolific American actor known for scores of action movies including Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables, and Escape Plan.

The feature length film will hear from those closest to the star and from the man himself in a retrospective look at the Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, and producer. It parallels Stallone’s own inspirational rags to riches story (he had $100 to his name and was living in a New York flop house when he got the part in Rocky) with the characters he has played on the screen.

Sly will also examine the star’s personal life, through three marriages, two cancelled engagements, and the loss of his first child and his half sister. Whilst Stallone became a huge Hollywood name he found himself the centre of press attention.

Is there a trailer for Sly?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who else appears on the Netflix Sly documentary?

Stallone’s friends, colleagues, and family will also appear on the documentary to speak about the star’s successful career and traumatic personal life. Fellow action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred alongside Stallone on Escape Plan, and The Expendables, features on the documentary.

Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino is another Hollywood legend to appear, though he has never worked with Stallone, and the actor turned down roles offered by him, first in Jackie Brown, and again in Death Proof, because of the type of violence involved.

Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin, whom he married in 1997, and their three daughters - Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia all take part in the documentary. Also appearing is Stallone’s brother Frank, who is an actor himself, appearing in dozens of B movies. Frank also contributed to the theme songs of Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Staying Alive.

Talia Shire, who played Adrian in Rocky features on Netflix documentary Sly

Stallone’s first child Sage, whom he had with former partner Sasha Czack, died of a heart attack in 2012 and features in the documentary in archival footage. His other son, Seargeoh, also with Czack, was diagnosed with autism as a child and remains out of the spotlight - he will not feature in the documentary.

Other actors to take part in the Netflix documentary include John Herzfeld, who starred with Stallone in 1980s action flick Cobra and wrote Escape Plan 3, Talia Shire, who starred as love interest Adrian in the Rocky films, and ‘The Fonze’ Henry Winkler, who co -starred with Stallone 50 years ago in comedy drama The Lords of Flatbush.

