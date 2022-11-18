The director revealed his ideas in New York while promoting new book, Cinema Speculation

Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on 15 November 2022 (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino has seemingly put plans for his tenth and final feature film on hold in order to focus on the production of an eight-episode limited television series, reportedly for a streaming service.

The director announced the project during a New York event on Wednesday (16 November) night to promote his new book, ‘Cinema Speculation.’

But what could any future Tarantino series be about? Who might star in it, and more importantly, when can we expect to see it on our screens? Here is everything you need to know.

What will Tarantino’s TV project be?

Sadly, after mentioning he was to helm an eight-episode television series, that was the end of the details from Tarantino.

At the New York event, the filmmaker was not forthcoming about the project’s narrative or production specifics, which means Tarantino’s upcoming foray into television remains very much a mystery. There is no information regarding a potential story, which streaming service or channel it might air on, or if he will be creating a docuseries, a drama or a comedy.

But there have been rumours that Tarantino’s upcoming “television” project could actually be his tenth film, broken down into episodic chunks and delivered through a streaming service like Netflix.

As part of the conversation in New York, Tarantino discussed his long-rumoured tenth and final film, posing the question: “What is cinema if not in a movie theatre?”

The director said that screening such a film in cinemas for 30 days before launching it on a streaming service would "diminish [his] returns", hence a move to television. Tarantino recently partnered with Netflix to release his 2015 film The Hateful Eight in episodic form, so he does have some experience in this area.

Tarantino revealed in 2020 that he intended to retire as a director and end his film career with a tenth movie, hinting at a "mic drop" film with ideas ranging from Kill Bill to a Spaghetti Western and even a horror thriller.

But he has since said that his final picture will be entirely original, a statement that appears to rule out the anticipated Kill Bill 3.

When can I watch it?

The New York talk covered a lot of topics, with Tarantino mentioning other ideas he has ruminated on over the course of his long career, but which never came to light.

Tarantino said that before the release of his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he wrote a play, and that he was invited to do a ‘dialogue polish’ for Samuel L. Jackson’s Shaft revival in 2000, but declined the offer.

The director also revealed that he had recently considered producing and perhaps directing a Star Trek film after making a pitch to producer J.J. Abrams, though he later “steered away” from the project.

As such, whether Tarantino actually decides to go through with his plans for a television series remains very much up in the air.

Though known for his efforts on the big screen, if Tarantino’s TV project does come to light, it wouldn’t be the first time he has flirted with the medium.