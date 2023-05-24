FUBAR is an upcoming action comedy series which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as father and daughter spies

Netflix’s action packed comedy series FUBAR sees action hero legend Arnold Schwarzenegger take on his first major screen role since 2019, as he plays an ageing spy and devoted father.

The series, which takes its name from the military acronym, follows Luke, a spy who is due to retire, as he goes back into the field for one last dangerous mission after he learns that his daughter, Emma, is also a CIA operative.

Emma, who also had no idea that her father was an agent too, realises that they don’t know very much about each other. Over the course of a deadly mission, they finally bond in the midst of all the carnage.

The series was filmed in Antwerp, Belgium and Toronto, Canada last year and is now ready for its streaming release. Meet the cast of FUBAR and find out where you know them from.

Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Monica Barbaro, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR

Who is in the cast of FUBAR?

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Luke is a spy on the brink of retirement who is set to take on one last job before turning his back on a life of espionage.

Schwarzenegger is one of the world’s biggest action film stars - the bodybuilder turned actor had lead roles in dozens of classic blockbusters including The Terminator series, Commando, Predator, Total Recall, Conan the Barbarian, True Lies, and The Expendables.

FUBAR marks Schwarzenegger’s first major screen role since Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, and the actor has several other upcoming projects in the works. He is due to star as the President in action comedy Kung Fury 2, and will reprise his role as Conan in an upcoming sequel.

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Emma is Luke’s daughter, and also works as a CIA agent, unbeknownst to her father . The pair’s relationship is a central part of the series as they grow closer when they become involved in their latest mission.

Barbaro’s previous credits include roles in crime drama series Chicago Justice, the spin-off series Chicago Justice, and crime comedy The Good Cop. She also took on the role of Phoenix in the Oscar-nominated blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and starred in the Paramount+ romcom At Midnight.

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in FUBAR

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Carter is Emma's fiancé and another significant person in her life who has no idea what she really does for her 9-5. Baruchel is a comic actor known for his roles in comedy films Knocked Up, Tropic Thunder, Fanboys, Goon, and This is the End. He also voiced Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon films and spin-off series.

Milan Carter as Barry

Barry is a computer expert who works with Luke on missions - while Luke is in the field, Barry remains out of the line of fire sharing important intel with his colleagues. Carter previously featured in the Eddie Murphy film Dolemite Is My Name, and the Nickelodeon series Warped!

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Tally is Luke’s ex-wife - the couple have been divorced for a long time but they share their daughter Emma, and Luke is still very much in love with Tally, which complicates their relationship.

Udenio previously starred in adventure series Amazon - she also played Atoosa Shirazi in 90210, and Elena Di Nola in Jane the Virgin. She also took on film roles in the 2022 movies Love and Love Not, and Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas.

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Boro is a slick businessman with a degree from Oxford - but he’s also a shifty character and specialises in arms dealing. Luna previously starred alongside Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate, and is also known for his roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Last of Us.

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Donnie is Tally’s current boyfriend - he’s a mild mannered typical ‘nice guy’, but when he learns that Luke is still in love with Tally, he loses his cool. Buckley is best known for his iconic role as David Wallace in US comedy series The Office. He has also appeared in Odd Mom Out, The Lying Game, and Avenue 5.

Other FUBAR cast members include:

Fortune Feimster as Roo, another of Luke’s CIA colleagues

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon, a CIA agent and Roo’s best friend

Aparna Brielle as Tina, an NSA analyst

Scott Thompson as Dr. Pfeffer, a psychologist with the CIA

David Chinchilla as Cain Khan

Stephanie Sy as Sandy

Rachel Lynch as Romi

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

When is FUBAR on Netflix?