My pick for best TV acronym

Entertainment writer Steven Ross celebrates the potty-mouthed genius Malcolm Tucker

If you’re looking for effective expletive laden acronyms to grow your vocabulary, look no further than this classic from The Thick of It’s Malcolm Tucker: NoMFuP.

NoMFuP stands for Not My F***ing Problem, and can be dropped into conversation when someone - a colleague, spouse, unruly child - comes to you with an issue that you just cannot be bothered to deal with.

In The Thick of It the acronym is deployed, with great effect, by Malcolm, when he is asked about the whip’s numbers by press officer Jamie McDonald.