A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this April, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s April releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this April, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Ramon Rodriguez as Will Trent in Will Trent (Credit: ABC/Art Streiber)

The Good Mothers | Wednesday 5 April

The shocking true story of three women who were born into the deadliest of the Italian Mafia clans, and worked with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside. Based on the gripping book by George Polk award-winning journalist Alex Perry and adapted for the screen by BAFTA nominee Stephen Butchard (Bagdad Central, The Last Kingdom).

Tiny Beautiful Things | Friday 7 April

After reluctantly taking a job as an advice columnist, struggling writer Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humour in her unhealed wounds. Clare forms a salve for her readers - and for herself - to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. Kathryn Hahn stars in a series based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed.

True Lies | Wednesday 19 April

A suburban housewife who discovers her computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, which leads them to saving the world and their marriage. Steve Howey (Shameless US) and Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law) star in a television remake of 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jamie Lee Curtis film.

Will Trent | Wednesday 26 April

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crime procedural based on Karin Slaughter's Will Trent novels about a detective with a keen observational eye. Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest case clearance rate.

Comedy

Hilary Duff as Sophie in How I Met Your Father, wearing blue and holding a phone in a hotel bedroom (Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Single Drunk Female Season 2 | Wednesday 12 April

A year and a half into her sobriety journey, Sam is finally feeling like she has a life worth celebrating. However, she quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride. Busy Phillips (Girls5Eva) joins the cast of the Sofia Black-D’Elia comedy.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 | Wednesday 19 April

The first 11 episodes of the HIMYM spin-off arrive on Disney+, with the remaining nine arriving at a later date. Sophie (Hilary Duff) continues her romantic adventures and misadventures around New York, and runs into a familiar face played by Neil Patrick Harris…

Documentary

Pope Francis listens to the youth of Rome in The Pope Answers (Credit: Disney+)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields | Monday 3 April

Brooke Shields – whose professional career began at just 11 months old – looks back on the ways she was sexualised as a child actor, and considers how that impacted her going into adulthood.

The Pope Answers | Wednesday 5 April

Advertisement

Advertisement

In June 2022, Pope Francis met with ten young people from around Rome to discuss feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism, and mental health. This is their conversation.

Secrets of the Elephants | Saturday 22 April

From the Savannahs of Africa to the urban landscapes of Asia, the award-winning National Geographic docuseries reutnrs to chart the strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated language of elephants. Narrated by Natalie Portman and featuring renowned elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet | Wednesday 26 April

The behind-the-scenes story of the CommBank Matildas, Australia’s women’s national football team. Following the stories of players – including global superstar Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, and Mary Fowler – and the sacrifices they’ve made and struggles they’ve endured to become the best in the world’s most popular sport. Six-episode docuseries leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on home soil.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Jeremy Renner on set of Rennervations, a bus behind him and some power tools to one side (Credit: Disney+)

Rennervations | Wednesday 12 April

Jeremy Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. Of all the new series debuting on Disney+ this month, this one has probably the best title of them all.

Family

Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, with their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Wednesday 26 April

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jedi younglings study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Disney Junior cartoon for young children being introduced to Star Wars for the first time.

Internationals

Malick Bauer as Samuel Njankouo Meffire in Sam - A Saxon (Credit: Disney+)

Journey to the Center of the Earth | Wednesday 5 April

Mexican Original series inspired by the Jules Verne novel of the same name. A group of boys and girls on a journey through a parallel dimension, in which they discover a fascinating world.

Sam – A Saxon | Wednesday 26 April

Based on the incredible true story of Samuel Meffire, East Germany’s first Black policeman. The series will reveal Sam’s childhood as an outsider, shaped by the murder of his father, his meteoric rise as a symbolic figure and the media sensation of a new Germany, and his deep fall from grace and his escape as state enemy number one. From Jörg Winger, creator of Deutschland 83/86/89.

Disney Original Films

Peter Pan & Wendy | Friday 28 April

Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where she encounters an evil pirate captain. Jude Law stars as Hook in this Disney live action remake from director David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight).

Old Favourites

Life In Pieces | Wednesday 26 April

Advertisement

Advertisement