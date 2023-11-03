The nominations for the TV Choice Awards 2023 have been revealed

The TV Choice Awards have shortlisted both the gritty TV drama Happy Valley and the LGBT+ romance series Heartstopper for three nominations each.

Creator Sally Wainwright’s final season of Happy Valley on BBC One has seen a raft of nods. They include recognition for Sarah Lancashire's portrayal of the no-nonsense Catherine Cawood, James Norton's compelling performance as the villain Tommy Lee Royce and the series as a whole.

Netflix's Heartstopper received nominations for Best Drama Series, with Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney also earning nominations in the categories of Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances.

What else has been nominated?

The Best Drama Series category will see strong competition, with nominations also given to All Creatures Great And Small - set in the Yorkshire Dales on Channel 5 - and the ITV1 detective series, Vera.

Notable nominations for Best Actor include David Tennant for the ITVX drama Litvinenko, which explored the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, while Martin Clunes has also received recognition for Doc Martin .

In the Best Actress category, Jenny Agutter from Call The Midwife and Brenda Blethyn from Vera also secured nominations.

The title of Best New Drama will be contested among various contenders, including the BBC's Beyond Paradise, a UK-based spin-off from the crime series Death In Paradise; Blue Lights, focusing on the Police Service of Northern Ireland; the dystopian drama The Last Of Us on Sky Atlantic; and Netflix's latest regency-era instalment, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is in the running for Best Reality Show, competing against Netflix's At Home With The Furys and Queer Eye, as well as the BBC's psychological show The Traitors.

Ant and Dec's Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, both on ITV1, have received nominations for Best Entertainment Show and Best Talent Show. They will face tough competition from Channel 4's Gogglebox, The Great British Bake Off, and BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

ITV1’s Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs is nominated for Best Factual Show, alongside Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video, Channel 5’s Winter On The Farm, and Channel 4's 24 Hours In A&E.

The Best Soap Actor, Best Soap Actress, and Best Soap categories will see popular shows like ITV's Coronation Street and Emmerdale, as well as BBC's EastEnders in contention, with Doctors also receiving a nomination.

In the Best Daytime Show category, last year's winner This Morning on ITV1 faces competition from BBC One's Animal Park, ITV1's Loose Women, and Channel 4's Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Steph’s Packed Lunch is set to be axed, as announced by Channel 4 in October, and This Morning has also seen changes with the departure of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the past year.

Best Game Show will also be hotly contested, with nominations for ITV1's The 1% Club and The Chase, as well as BBC One's Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Pointless.

How can I vote in the awards?

The 27th TV Choice Awards will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen on Monday 12 February 2024 at the London Hilton in Park Lane.