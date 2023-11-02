Woolworths is a store many of us will remember having a browse in during the festive period

Woolworths on West Gate, Mansfield, closed in 2009

It's now November meaning big retailers are starting to roll out their Christmas adverts. M&S, John Lewis, and Asda are but a few of the festive-themed ads we've seen rolled out recently that have featured the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bublé.

While these adverts are often the source of much discussion online every year - for better or for worse - they also provide an opportunity to cast our minds back to nostalgic adverts from decades gone by. Or perhaps even from retailers who aren't on the high street anymore.

Take Woolworths, for example. The chain was a British staple for decades and felt like a store where you could buy just about anything - from video games, to stationary, to the all-important selection of sweets with pick n mix.

What happened to Woolworths?

Woolworths fell into administration in 2008 and all of its 807 stores closed by January 2009. There were bargains to be had in big closing-down sales, but many knew the store would be hard to replace on their local high streets.

Woolworths was beginning to struggle in the face of online retail growing fast and there are even reports that it faced difficulties with its suppliers.

The firm collapsed while in more than £385 million of debt, and 27,000 jobs were lost. A large number of the stores have now been replaced by Poundland and Iceland.

In 2009, Littlewoods owner Shop Direct bought the 'Woolworths' trademark and began to trade solely online through Woolworth.com. The website closed six years later though and in 2015 merged into the 'Very' brand.

In light of the festive period approaching, Christmas adverts being on TV, and the wonderful memories a bit of nostalgia can churn up, here are some memorable Woolworths Chrismas adverts from the past.

Late 1970s: Kenny Everett, David Hamilton, and Jimmy Young advert

Stem irons and hair dryers for £10, and power drills for £23.50. Those prices sound a lot cheaper than what you would pay today for electronic goods.

This advert from the late 1970s featured broadcasters and radio DJs Kenny Everett, David Hamilton, and Jimmy Young. There's even a snappy jingle to anchor it all.

1981: Have a Cracking Christmas

This advert with an ABBA-esque jingle promoted everything you could possibly need for Christmas. Decorations, cards, and even gifts in clothing and handbags.

If this one doesn't bring you Christmas cheer, it's fair to say that nothing probably will! Being a child at the time this was on TV, it would be almost impossible to contain your excitement.

1983: The Spectacular Woolworth And Woolco Christmas Show

If you've ever wanted a popcorn maker, an electronic organ, or a £1.99 handbag, then Woolworth's 1983 advert is the perfect one for you. Another advert where products are advertised through a song, this one really shows the range of what Woolworths had to offer.