Netflix fantasy adventure film The School for Good and Evil features a star-studded cast

The School for Good and Evil follows two best friends - Sophie and Agatha - as they are caught up on opposite sides of an epic adventure at an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to balance the forces of Good and Evil. The film is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani and has been adapted into a feature film for Netflix. The movie is directed by Freaks and Geeks and Heat director Paul Feig.

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey

Who is in the cast of The School for Good and Evil?

Cate Blanchett provides the Voice of the Storian, the narrator of the fantasy film. Blanchett is well known for starring in major films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Carol, The Aviator, and Nightmare Alley. She has also lent her voice to several projects such as Pinocchio, How To Train Your Dragon 2, and Ponyo.

Sophia Anne Caruso plays Sophie, a seamstress who longs to escape her humdrum life and become a princess. Caruso played Lisa in the drama film 37, Lily, in the comedy drama series Strangers, and Emma in crime horror series Evil.

Sofia Wylie plays Agatha, Sophie’s best friend, and a student as the Evers. Wylie played Mia Brooks in TV series Shook, and Gina in Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical - The Series.

Advertisement

Kit Young plays Rafal, a dangerous figure who has ties to Sophie who threatens to destroy their school and the world around it. Young is a new actor who has previously had a small role in crime series Endeavour, and plays Jesper Fahey in the adventure series Shadow and Bone.

Laurence Fishburne as School Master

Laurence Fishburne plays the School Master, a fearsome presence at the school. Fishburne is recognised for his character Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy. He has also appeared in TV series Black-ish, the John Wick trilogy, and Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Charlize Theron plays Lady Lesso, the head mistress of the Nevers, the school for evil. Theron has starred in several major films including Monster, Atomic Blonde, Bombshell, Mad Max: Fury Road, and several instalments of the Fast and Furious series.

Kerry Washington plays Professor Dovey, the lead teacher at the Evers, where she takes Agatha under her wing. Washington will be known for her role as Olivia Pope in political thriller series Scandal, and for her appearances in films The Last King of Scotland, Django Unchained, and The Prom.

Advertisement

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone

Michelle Yeoh plays Professor Anemone, a teacher at the school of good who trains her students to become true princesses. Yeoh has featured in several big budget series, playing Lotus in Marco Polo, Emperor Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery, and will play Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin. She has also featured in the films Crazy Rich Asians, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

When is The School for Good and Evil on Netflix?