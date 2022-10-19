Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is an upcoming prequel to the DC superhero film Shazam

DC superhero movie Black Adam, features former wrestler turned action movie mega-star Dwayne Johnson as a man from ancient Egypt who gains the awesome power of the gods before being imprisoned for 5,000 years. Everntually freed from his prison, Black Adam wreaks havoc on modern-day Earth and must decide whether to become the planet’s greatest villain, or its hero.

The blockbuster is a sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! and will introduce DC Comic’s Justice Society of America to the big screen. A post credits scene was leaked ahead of the fiml’s release which features the return of another major DC character.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Who is in the cast of Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, will play the titular anti-hero. As he enters the modern world hell-bent on wreaking vengeance, Black Adam must decide whether he will become a destroyer or protector. Johnson’s acting career got off to a rocky start with starring roles in the critically panne films The Scorpion King, Doom and Tooth Fairy.

Advertisement

Since entering the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast Five, Johnson’s acting career took off and he has since appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Moana, and Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz

Adriana, also known as Isis, is Black Adam’s wife in the comics. When she wears the Amulet of Isis, which was given to her by Black Adam, she is bestowed with power over the forces of nature.

Shahi played Carmen de la Pica Morales in romantic drama series The L Word, Sameen Shaw in crime series Person of Interest. She plays Billie Connelly in the Netflix comedy series Sex/Life, and featured as The Rookie in crime series The Rookie.

Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate

Advertisement

Kent Nelson, known as Doctor Fate, is a powerful sorcerer who fights evil and tries to encourage Black Adam to use his powers for good. Doctor Fate is also a founding member of the Justice Society of America, a group of superheroes formed during the Second World War.

Pierce Brosnan plays Doctor Fate in Black Adam

Brosnan is best known for playing Bond, James Bond in four instalments of the spy franchise between 1995 and 2002. His other roles include playing Sam in Mamma Mia and its sequel, Martin in A Long Way Down, and Thomas in the romantic thriller The Thomas Crown Affair.

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Al Rothstein, who goes by the superhero name Atom Smasher, is a new recruit to the Justice Society. He has the power to dramatically increase his size and was played by Adam Copeland in season two of The Flash.

Centineo is known for starring in Netflix cookie cutter romantic comedies including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He also played Hawk Carter in thriller series [email protected] and starred as Langston in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels remake.

Advertisement

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Carter Hall, also known as Hawkman, is a reincarnation of the ancient Egyptian prince Khufu. Hawkwman can breathe underwater and has the ability to reincarnate, and retains memories from his past life, giving him enhanced knowledge.

Hodge played Noah in the historical series Underground, DeCourcy Ward in the crime drama City on a Hill, and Alec Hardison in Leverage. He has also had several cinematic roles, starring as MC Ren in NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, James Lanier in The Invisible Man, and Levi in Hidden Figures.

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, is another member of the Justice Society in the comics, and has the power of aerokinesis. This means that she can control air flows, summon cyclones and whirlwinds, glide through the air, and create air blasts.

Advertisement

Swindell had a small role in Euphoria, played Tabitha Foster in Netflix comedy series Trinkets, and Laila in drama series In Treatment. She has also appeared in the drama film Granada Nights and sci-fi movie Voyagers.

When is the release date of Black Adam?

Black Adam is slated for release in UK cinemas on 21 October 2022.

Is there a trailer?