Creed III is the latest instalment in the Rocky spin-off series and the first film in the franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone

Creed III will see the return of Michael B. Jordan as the titular boxer Adonis Creed - the son of Apollo Creed who was killed by Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Creed was trained up by Rocky Balboa and became the heavyweight champion in the first spin-off film which was released in 2015. The new film will be the first in the series not to feature Rocky Balboa, but will see the introduction of a new opponent for Creed to take on. The film also marks the directorial debut of its lead star, Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in Creed III

What is Creed III about?

Creed III sees Adonis Creed at the top of his game, having become world champion and defended the title in the previous film. Creed’s career and family life is going from strength to strength, but when an old childhood friend and fellow boxer enters the scene, the pair face off in the ring, and the rivalry becomes personal.

The film will follow Creed as he attempts to devote more time to his family and being a better father, whilst also juggling his preparation to take on Anderson Dame and defend his crown.

Who is in the cast of Creed III?

Jonathan Majors will star as Anderson Dame - this is Majors’ first role in the Rocky and Creed films. Dame will be Creed’s main rival in the movie, as well as being a former friend, and it appears that the two have had a tumultuous history.

Majors previously starred in Spike Lee Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods, drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and western The Harder They Fall. His TV appearances include roles in Loki and Lovecraft Country. Other cast members include:

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed

Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor

Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed

Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers

Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago

Why isn’t Sylvester Stallone in Creed III?

Sylvester Stallone previously announced that he would not be returning for Creed III. He played boxer Rocky Balboa in all eight previous films in the franchise, having been convinced to reprise his role in Creed by director Ryan Coogler, and decided to return for the first sequel.

However, Rocky’s journey from small-time boxer to world heavyweight champion, to coach has been completed. With Stallone declining to appear in Creed III, it will be the first film not to feature any of the original cast from the 1976 film which began the hugely successful franchise.

Stallone and Jordan in Creed

Is there a trailer for Creed III?

Not yet - watch this space and we will update you when a trailer is released. Jordan has shared newly released posters for the movie to his followers on Twitter and Instagram:

When is the release date of Creed III?

