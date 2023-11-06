James Arthur

James Arthur has announced a stadium show in his hometown next summer.

The former X-Factor winner had previously announced his Bitter Sweet World Tour would come to arenas across the UK. Tickets for the shows in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and other major cities sold out instantly.

But he has saved one more surprise date for the tour - and it will be at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. The hometown show is the only stadium date in the UK next summer.

James Arthur's Bitter Sweet Tour will come to Riverside Stadium on Saturday, 8 June 2024. The rest of the tour will take place in March next year.

But when can you get your hands on tickets? Here's all you need to know:

What has James Arthur said about the show?

The show at the Riverside Stadium was announced with a video shared on Middlesbrough FC's social media. The footage follows him around the football ground intercut with a younger version of himself.

Following the announcement, James Arthur posted on X (formerly Twitter): "It's truly unbelievable. I don't think that I can put it into words. As someone who came to the Riverside as a young lad with a season ticket and walked through the turnstiles, it’s just crazy to think that people are going to be walking through the turnstiles to watch me perform. It’s very much like the end of a movie, a full circle moment. It has been bit of a pipedream of mine to play The Riverside; I'm really honoured."

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the initial Bitter Sweet World Tour dates went on sale earlier in 2023. James Arthur added three more arena shows - in Nottingham, Cardiff and London - after the first batch sold out. Fans have been able to purchase those tickets since Friday, 6 October. But for those wanting to see his show at The Riverside in June 2024, tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 10 November.

Is there a pre-sale?

A pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 9 November, it has been announced. To access the pre-sale, fans need to subscribe to James Arthur's newsletter by the end of the day on Tuesday, 7 November and will be sent a code. The pre-sale will run for 48 hours.

Who are his support acts for the hometown show?