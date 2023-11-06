New K-Pop agency SooSoo announces they will take legal action over ‘malicious posts.’
A statement from the new K-Pop agency, SooSoo, has revealed they will be perusing legal action over what they consider ‘malicious posts.’
SooSoo, the new K-Pop agency formed by EXO’s D.O and longtime manager, Nam Kyung-soo, has issued a statement over the weekend stating that any ‘malicious posts’ made about or against the agency or its artists, will be met with swift legal action. Originally reported by Soompi, the decision comes to protect the ‘honour’ of the agency’s affiliated artists.
The official statement reads: “Hello, This is Company Soosoo. In order to protect the honour of our affiliated artists, we plan to take regular legal action against the creators of malicious posts and comments containing baseless accusations, defamation, and malicious insults on online communities and social media.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We will collect relevant information through our internal monitoring system, and we would be grateful if fans could also report malicious posts and comments when they come across them,” followed by a dedicated email address for any such content to be reported to. “We will continue our ongoing efforts to safeguard our artists' rights and vigorously respond to illegal activities, including the spread of false information and malicious rumours. Thank you.”
The decision to undertake litigation against malicious posts and misinformation comes after the miscommunication regarding the EXO member's departure and the subsequent social media posts surrounding it. Though for his solo work, D.O had set up a new agency, SM Entertainment (the agency that EXO belong to) had to clarify that SooSoo would take care of things regarding D.O’s solo career, EXO would still be a part of the SM Entertainment group.
The move is said to help add a level of protection for artists involved with SooSoo to help them ‘flourish’ in positivity rather than subject themselves to the sometimes rotten world of social media. What SooSoo consider as ‘malicious’ however is yet to be seen.