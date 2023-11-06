A statement from the new K-Pop agency, SooSoo, has revealed they will be perusing legal action over what they consider ‘malicious posts.’

SooSoo co-founder and member of K-Pop group EXO, D.O - his new agency have stated they will take legal action over what they considered 'malicious posts' in the future (Credit: SM Entertainment)

SooSoo, the new K-Pop agency formed by EXO’s D.O and longtime manager, Nam Kyung-soo, has issued a statement over the weekend stating that any ‘malicious posts’ made about or against the agency or its artists, will be met with swift legal action. Originally reported by Soompi, the decision comes to protect the ‘honour’ of the agency’s affiliated artists.

The official statement reads: “Hello, This is Company Soosoo. In order to protect the honour of our affiliated artists, we plan to take regular legal action against the creators of malicious posts and comments containing baseless accusations, defamation, and malicious insults on online communities and social media.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will collect relevant information through our internal monitoring system, and we would be grateful if fans could also report malicious posts and comments when they come across them,” followed by a dedicated email address for any such content to be reported to. “We will continue our ongoing efforts to safeguard our artists' rights and vigorously respond to illegal activities, including the spread of false information and malicious rumours. Thank you.”

The decision to undertake litigation against malicious posts and misinformation comes after the miscommunication regarding the EXO member's departure and the subsequent social media posts surrounding it. Though for his solo work, D.O had set up a new agency, SM Entertainment (the agency that EXO belong to) had to clarify that SooSoo would take care of things regarding D.O’s solo career, EXO would still be a part of the SM Entertainment group.