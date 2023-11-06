Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Murder investigation launched after man in his 20s found stabbed
Ryanair ‘takes off’ as profits hit £1.8bn - and shareholders rewarded
Thousands still left without water after major incident declared
Bonfire Night chaos as riot police hit with petrol bombs
Woman, 32, arrested for murder after another woman dies
Airport closed as man ‘holds 4-year-old daughter’ hostage

New K-Pop agency SooSoo announces they will take legal action over ‘malicious posts.’

A statement from the new K-Pop agency, SooSoo, has revealed they will be perusing legal action over what they consider ‘malicious posts.’

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
3 minutes ago
SooSoo co-founder and member of K-Pop group EXO, D.O - his new agency have stated they will take legal action over what they considered 'malicious posts' in the future (Credit: SM Entertainment)SooSoo co-founder and member of K-Pop group EXO, D.O - his new agency have stated they will take legal action over what they considered 'malicious posts' in the future (Credit: SM Entertainment)
SooSoo co-founder and member of K-Pop group EXO, D.O - his new agency have stated they will take legal action over what they considered 'malicious posts' in the future (Credit: SM Entertainment)

SooSoo, the new K-Pop agency formed by EXO’s D.O and longtime manager, Nam Kyung-soo, has issued a statement over the weekend stating that any ‘malicious posts’ made about or against the agency or its artists, will be met with swift legal action. Originally reported by Soompi, the decision comes to protect the ‘honour’ of the agency’s affiliated artists.

The official statement reads: “Hello, This is Company Soosoo. In order to protect the honour of our affiliated artists, we plan to take regular legal action against the creators of malicious posts and comments containing baseless accusations, defamation, and malicious insults on online communities and social media.” 

“We will collect relevant information through our internal monitoring system, and we would be grateful if fans could also report malicious posts and comments when they come across them,” followed by a dedicated email address for any such content to be reported to. “We will continue our ongoing efforts to safeguard our artists' rights and vigorously respond to illegal activities, including the spread of false information and malicious rumours. Thank you.”

Most Popular

The decision to undertake litigation against malicious posts and misinformation comes after the miscommunication regarding the EXO member's departure and the subsequent social media posts surrounding it. Though for his solo work, D.O had set up a new agency, SM Entertainment (the agency that EXO belong to) had to clarify that SooSoo would take care of things regarding D.O’s solo career, EXO would still be a part of the SM Entertainment group. 

The move is said to help add a level of protection for artists involved with SooSoo to help them ‘flourish’ in positivity rather than subject themselves to the sometimes rotten world of social media. What SooSoo consider as ‘malicious’ however is yet to be seen.

Related topics:K-PopArtistsSocial mediaWork