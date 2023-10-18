After spending most of his career with SM Entertainment, EXO’s D.O is leaving the agency to form his own with his longtime manager - SooSoo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to reports from various industry sources (and translated by Soompi) EXO member D.O, known by birth as Do Kyung-soo, is set to embark on the next phase of his career under the guidance of a new agency - and in doing so is leaving the SM Entertainment family in the process.

The new agency, “SooSoo” is being created by D.O’s longtime manager, Nam Kyung-soo, with the EXO member previously acknowledging his manager’s substantial influence on his career in several public forums, including acceptance speeches and interviews. It was also revealed that D.O will also become a co-CEO with the new agency, alongside Nam Kyung-soo - hence the agency name, “SooSoo”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his active involvement in various domains such as cinema, television dramas, and musical endeavours, Do Kyung-soo is committed to maintaining his commitments with EXO while also pursuing his acting career under the auspices of the new agency. The news of D.O leaving comes in the same week that SM Entertainment refuted claims that two other members, Sehun and Chanyeol, were also set to leave the K-Pop juggernaut.

Beginning his career with the groundbreaking K-pop group EXO in 2012, Do Kyung-soo made a seamless transition into the acting sphere with his debut in SBS's drama 'It's Okay, That's Love' in 2014. His subsequent roles in tvN's '100 Days My Prince', the acclaimed 'Along with the Gods' film series, and the poignant 'Swing Kids' cemented his position as a versatile and accomplished actor.