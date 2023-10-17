MTV European Music Awards 2023 | Jungkook to team up with Sabrina Carpenter for live performance
Not content with a nomination for ‘Song of the Year,’ Jungkook’s takeover of the MTV European Music Awards continues with a live performance announced
It looks like the MTV European Music Awards could be the year of BTS member Jungkook, as the event makes its way to the Paris Nord Villepinte next month, with the news that the ‘3D’ singer will be performing live at the event.
MTV have announced their list of live performances taking place during the event, with Jungkook set to perform alongside US pop star Sabrina Carpenter at this year’s event. The pair are among those performing that are also nominated for awards, including David Guetta, who is in the running for collaboration and electronic; Manuel Turizo, who is up for Lat Am Central act; Rema, nominated for song and collaboration for ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez and Thirty Seconds To Mars.
Jungkook is up for a host of awards, including his name being featured among the ‘Best K-Pop’ nominees this year. But it is the inclusion of ‘Seven,’ the first single from his forthcoming debut solo album ‘Golden’ that featured Latto, which is the talk amongst netizens ahead of the event.
That song has the distinction of being nominated for the overall ‘Song of the Year’ prize, but of course faces stiff competition from the likes of Taylor Swift, who is looking to make more history at the EMAs this year, and Olivia Rodrigo who is a heavy favourite for her most recent song, ‘Vampire.’
It’s not the first time that Jungkook has performed at an MTV event; many netizens may recall the incredible performance that BTS brought to MTV viewers at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. On that occasion, the group performed ‘Dynamite’ - which also garnered the band their first Grammy nomination, for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean pop act to be nominated for one.
The 2023 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries on November 5 2023 in addition to being available in multiple international territories on Pluto TV, and on-demand on Paramount+