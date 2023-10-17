Not content with a nomination for ‘Song of the Year,’ Jungkook’s takeover of the MTV European Music Awards continues with a live performance announced

It looks like the MTV European Music Awards could be the year of BTS member Jungkook, as the event makes its way to the ​​Paris Nord Villepinte next month, with the news that the ‘3D’ singer will be performing live at the event.

Jungkook is up for a host of awards, including his name being featured among the ‘Best K-Pop’ nominees this year. But it is the inclusion of ‘Seven,’ the first single from his forthcoming debut solo album ‘Golden’ that featured Latto, which is the talk amongst netizens ahead of the event.

That song has the distinction of being nominated for the overall ‘Song of the Year’ prize, but of course faces stiff competition from the likes of Taylor Swift, who is looking to make more history at the EMAs this year, and Olivia Rodrigo who is a heavy favourite for her most recent song, ‘Vampire.’