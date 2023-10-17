The merchandise drop between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi is now available for pre-order on the Weverse Shop

Having dropped in BLACKPINK’s Weverse Shop, fans of either ‘The Idol’ actress or of the magic girl manga trope will be delighted to find t-shirts, sweatshirts and a poster/sticker combination available, while for those blinks on the go, you can show your appreciation for Jennie’s surprise single by having the Takeuchi artwork adorned on your phone.

Pre-orders for the merchandise are currently available through the Weverse Shop, with shipping scheduled to take place between November 19 and November 26 2023 - once again, it’s first come first served in terms of pre-ordering the merchandise, with stock limited. Hopefully, you will avoid disappointment by ordering from today.

NationalWorld is pretty sure they will run out quickly, given that Billboard is reporting that ‘You & Me’ has entered the Billboard Global 100 at number one. We’re still keeping our eyes on the midweek sales chart in the United Kingdom to see if there is any advance in the UK singles chart for ‘You & Me,’ which entered at number 38 when we last checked on Monday afternoon.

Take a look at the options for the Jennie X Naoko Takeuchi merchandise drop for ‘You & Me’ below!

1 . T-Shirt - $63.17

2 . Sweatshirt - $104.04

3 . Cushion - $36.23