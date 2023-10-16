BIGHIT MUSIC reveals the official tracklisting for Jungkook’s debut album, ‘Golden,’ and reveals details of Ed Sheeran’s involvement.

BIGHIT MUSIC released more details on the forthcoming debut album by BTS member Jungkook over the weekend and netizens have been discussing some of the newly revealed collaborations that are set to appear on the 11-track album, including a name from the United Kingdom.

Eagle-eyed members of the BTS Army may have spotted a songwriting credit for the track ‘Yes and No’ in the form of none other than Ed Sheeran; his involvement with Jungkook shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise however, as the ‘Shape of You’ singer had previously collaborated with BTS in 2019 when he helped write their song ‘Make It Right.’ That song entered the UK singles chart at number ​68 while also entered the Billboard Top 100 at 95 that same year.

The tracklist also features heavy names from the world of dance and electronic production, with Diplo involved in the collaboration between Jungkook and Major Lazer with ‘Closer to You,’ while Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has a songwriting credit on “Hate You,” and American singer-songwriter Jon Bellion‘s involvement in the production and songwriting of multiple tracks on the record.

There was also excitement among the BTS Army over the addition of French Algerian music producer DJ Snake, who has worked on hit tracks such as ‘Get Low,’ ‘Let Me Love You’ featuring Justin Bieber, ‘Turn Down For What,’ ‘Taki Taki’ featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, ‘SG’ featuring Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK‘s Lisa.

Jungkook’s debut album looks to have a real who’s who of Western music - is BIGHIT MUSIC considering the idea that Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ could be the big crossover into the Western music markets that may finally crack the United Kingdom as much as the K-Wave has taken over the US charts?

What is the tracklisting for Jungkook’s debut album, ‘Golden’?

As of Monday October 16 2023 BST, the following tracklist has been released for Jungkook’s debut album, ‘Golden’

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - Produced by BloodPop, David Stewart (BloodPop, David Stewart, Jack Harlow) Somebody - Produced by Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter, Johan "Roza" Rosa (Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter) Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Ver. - Produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut (Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, Latto) STANDING NEXT TO YOU - Produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut (Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion) Yes or No - Produced by Blake Slatkin, Cirkut (Blake Slatkin, Henry Walter, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Mcdaid) Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) - Produced by DJ Snake, Banx & Ranx (William Grigahcine, Adio Marchant, Yannick Rastogi, Zacharie Raymond) Hate You - Produced by Cirkut (Henry Walter, Peter Rycroft, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) - Produced by Diplo, Leclair, Maesic (Gregory Aldae Hein, Jordan Douglas, Kurtis Wells, Tyshane Thompson, Emeric Boxall, Jamison Baken, Thomas Wesley Pentz, DJ Tay James) Too Sad to Dance - Produced by David Stewart (David Stewart) Shot Glass of Tears - Produced by David Stewart (David Stewart, Jessica Agombar, Michael Pollack, Gregory Aldae Hein) Seven (feat. Latto) Clean Ver.

When is Jungkook’s debut album, ‘Golden,’ released?