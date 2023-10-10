Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2023 Fact Music Awards came to a close at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium in South Korea around an hour ago, with SEVENTEEN picking up the evening’s top prize, the Daesang (Grand Prize), while girl group aespa picked up the Worldwide Icon Award.

The awards are an annual South Korean music awards ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of K-pop and South Korean music artists and is organized by The Fact, a South Korean entertainment news outlet. The Fact Music Awards honour artists and their contributions to the music industry based on various criteria, including music sales, digital streaming, fan voting, and expert panels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony is known for its star-studded performances and appearances by popular K-pop groups and artists. It has become a significant event in the K-pop calendar, attracting both domestic and international attention.

Full list of winners from the 2023 Fact Awards

Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino of boy band Seventeen attend the 2023 The Fact Music Awards on October 10, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Daesang (Grand Prize)

SEVENTEEN

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

aespa

ATEEZ

ITZY IVE

Lim Young Woong

NewJeans

NMIXX

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

Worldwide Icon

aespa

Best Performer

IVE

Four Star Award

Stray Kids

Listeners’ Choice

NewJeans

Next Leader

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Best Music (Spring)

Lee Chan Won

Best Music (Summer)

BTS

Best Music (Fall)

BTS’s V

Best Music (Winter)

Lim Young Woong

Idol Plus Popularity Award

BTS’s Jimin

Solo Performer of the Year

Kwon Eun Bi

Band Performer of the Year

Jannabi

Fan N Star Most Voted

BTS

Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Choice Award (Group)

BTS

Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo)

Lim Young Woong

Hottest

BOYNEXTDOOR

xikers

Fan N Star Best Ads Award

Lim Young Woong

Where can I watch highlights from The 2023 Fact Music Awards?