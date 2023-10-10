SEVENTEEN and aespa win big at the 2023 Fact Music Awards: full list of winners
The 2023 Fact Music Awards came to a close at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium in South Korea around an hour ago, with SEVENTEEN picking up the evening’s top prize, the Daesang (Grand Prize), while girl group aespa picked up the Worldwide Icon Award.
The awards are an annual South Korean music awards ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of K-pop and South Korean music artists and is organized by The Fact, a South Korean entertainment news outlet. The Fact Music Awards honour artists and their contributions to the music industry based on various criteria, including music sales, digital streaming, fan voting, and expert panels.
RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE have been earmarked by the publication as the Next Leaders to emerge from the K-Pop scene, while BTS picked up the coveted Fan N Star Group award, with the group also earning Best Music for the Summer months, and V earning an award for Best Music in released during the fall.
The ceremony is known for its star-studded performances and appearances by popular K-pop groups and artists. It has become a significant event in the K-pop calendar, attracting both domestic and international attention.
Full list of winners from the 2023 Fact Awards
Daesang (Grand Prize)
- SEVENTEEN
Artist of the Year (Bonsang)
- aespa
- ATEEZ
- ITZY IVE
- Lim Young Woong
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TREASURE
Worldwide Icon
- aespa
Best Performer
- IVE
Four Star Award
- Stray Kids
Listeners’ Choice
- NewJeans
Next Leader
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Music (Spring)
- Lee Chan Won
Best Music (Summer)
- BTS
Best Music (Fall)
- BTS’s V
Best Music (Winter)
- Lim Young Woong
Idol Plus Popularity Award
- BTS’s Jimin
Solo Performer of the Year
- Kwon Eun Bi
Band Performer of the Year
- Jannabi
Fan N Star Most Voted
- BTS
- Lim Young Woong
Fan N Star Choice Award (Group)
- BTS
Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo)
- Lim Young Woong
Hottest
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- xikers
Fan N Star Best Ads Award
- Lim Young Woong
Where can I watch highlights from The 2023 Fact Music Awards?
A few of the performances are currently doing the rounds on TikTok, but Kpopmap has provided a stream of all the arrivals at the 2023 Fact Music Awards on their Facebook page.