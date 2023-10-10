Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Nearly half of the world's flowering plants facing extinction
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Sunak warns UK-based Hamas supporters
Man arrested after targeting Keir Starmer with glitter
More than 1,000 UK Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday
Woman hanged herself after man's campaign of violent abuse

SEVENTEEN and aespa win big at the 2023 Fact Music Awards: full list of winners

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
6 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 2023 Fact Music Awards came to a close at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium in South Korea around an hour ago, with SEVENTEEN picking up the evening’s top prize, the Daesang (Grand Prize), while girl group aespa picked up the Worldwide Icon Award. 

The awards are an annual South Korean music awards ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of K-pop and South Korean music artists and is organized by The Fact, a South Korean entertainment news outlet. The Fact Music Awards honour artists and their contributions to the music industry based on various criteria, including music sales, digital streaming, fan voting, and expert panels.

RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE have been earmarked by the publication as the Next Leaders to emerge from the K-Pop scene, while BTS picked up the coveted Fan N Star Group award, with the group also earning Best Music for the Summer months, and V earning an award for Best Music in released during the fall.

Most Popular

The ceremony is known for its star-studded performances and appearances by popular K-pop groups and artists. It has become a significant event in the K-pop calendar, attracting both domestic and international attention.

Full list of winners from the 2023 Fact Awards

Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino of boy band Seventeen attend the 2023 The Fact Music Awards on October 10, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino of boy band Seventeen attend the 2023 The Fact Music Awards on October 10, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino of boy band Seventeen attend the 2023 The Fact Music Awards on October 10, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Daesang (Grand Prize)

  • SEVENTEEN

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

  • aespa
  • ATEEZ
  • ITZY IVE
  • Lim Young Woong 
  • NewJeans 
  • NMIXX 
  • SEVENTEEN 
  • Stray Kids 
  • TREASURE

Worldwide Icon 

  • aespa

Best Performer 

  • IVE

Four Star Award 

  • Stray Kids

Listeners’ Choice 

  • NewJeans

Next Leader 

  • RIIZE 
  • ZEROBASEONE

Best Music (Spring) 

  • Lee Chan Won

Best Music (Summer) 

  • BTS

Best Music (Fall) 

  • BTS’s V

Best Music (Winter)

  • Lim Young Woong

Idol Plus Popularity Award 

  • BTS’s Jimin

Solo Performer of the Year 

  • Kwon Eun Bi

Band Performer of the Year 

  • Jannabi

Fan N Star Most Voted 

  • BTS 
  • Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Choice Award (Group) 

  • BTS

Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo)

  • Lim Young Woong

Hottest 

  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • xikers

Fan N Star Best Ads Award

  • Lim Young Woong

Where can I watch highlights from The 2023 Fact Music Awards?

A few of the performances are currently doing the rounds on TikTok, but Kpopmap has provided a stream of all the arrivals at the 2023 Fact Music Awards on their Facebook page.

Related topics:K-PopArtistsSouth Korea