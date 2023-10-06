Stray Kids and NewJeans are among the names TIME magazine believes are set to lead a new generation in their 2023 ‘Next Generation Leaders’ list

TIME magazine has included K-Pop group Stray Kids as part of their 2023 list of ‘Next Generation Leaders’ with the publication highlighting their global success through their change in sound compared to other K-Pop acts that follow a certain ‘sound’ commonly used in the community.

In their write-up about the group, who recently earned the MTV Video Music Award for “Best K-Pop Group” once again this year, TIME focuses on how the band have crafted a ‘grungier’ sound compared to their fellow K-Pop peers, which “were initially criticized for being too noisy and eclectic compared to their glossier K-pop contemporaries.”

Speaking to one of the members of the group, Changbin revealed the reasons for their stylistic change upon the release of their sixth EP, ‘Oddinary,’: “The goal is to continuously pioneer new [musical] subjects and to have our music be recognized as a ‘Stray Kids’ genre.”

Indeed, ‘Oddinary’ did very well for the group, topping the Billboard Top 100 when it was released in 2022 and earning the group the Album of the Year award at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. The group also saw Billboard name the EP as the second-best K-Pop album for that year, pipped to the top spot by none other than BTS’ member RM and his debut album, ‘Indigo.’

Stray Kids isn’t the only K-Pop act on the list, however, with recent favourites at NationalWorld NewJeans also considered a ‘Next Generation Leader’ after their fruitful year so far, while British actress Florence Pugh is also considered by TIME as another individual that looks to lead the next generation of actors and actresses in film and television.

What is TIME’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’?

(L-R) (L-R) Han, Felix, Bang Chan, Seungmin and I.N. of Stray Kids accept the Best K-Pop award for "S-Class" performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

TIME's ‘Next Generation Leaders’ is a special editorial series and recognition by TIME magazine that highlights and profiles young individuals from various fields who are making significant contributions and advancements in their respective areas. These individuals are considered to be the next generation of leaders who are bringing about positive change, innovation, and impact in their communities, industries, and the world at large.

The ‘Next Generation Leaders’ series typically features a diverse group of young people, including entrepreneurs, activists, scientists, artists, and leaders from different walks of life. These individuals are chosen for their accomplishments, leadership qualities, and the potential they hold to shape the future.

TIME magazine uses this series to shed light on the work and achievements of these emerging leaders, providing a platform to share their stories, ideas, and visions. It serves as a recognition of their dedication and a source of inspiration for others who aspire to create a positive impact in their own fields and communities.

