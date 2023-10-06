Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of ‘Sailor Moon,’ was responsible for the artwork for Jennie’s new single, “You and Me.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has seen her new surprise single, “You and Me,” see the light of day this morning, with the single’s artwork a manga illustration of the performer, penned by none other than Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi.

But far be it from Jennie to ‘just’ release the single, there has now been an official line that the duo will be collaborating on a series of merchandise designed by the hallowed illustrator. In a post made through YG Entertainment’s “Select” X channel, the company revealed that there would be an official merchandise (MD) drop “coming soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No dates have been revealed as of yet, but we can’t imagine that it will be long before images of the merchandise drop will be included given the speed in which Jennie released her teaser poster for “You and Me” before the release of the single itself.

‘Sailor Moon’ is a popular Japanese anime and manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. It revolves around the adventures of a teenage girl named Usagi Tsukino, who transforms into the magical warrior Sailor Moon to protect the world from various antagonistic forces. Usagi is joined by other Sailor Guardians, each representing a celestial body, in their quest to defend Earth from evil entities and celestial threats.

The series is beloved in the West for several reasons. Firstly, it introduced many Western audiences to the magical girl genre, characterized by young girls with magical powers who battle evil forces. Secondly, it was one of the first anime series to feature strong female characters in leading roles, promoting themes of friendship, love, and empowerment, which resonated with viewers. Its relatable coming-of-age themes and a blend of romance, action, and humour made it appealing to a wide audience.