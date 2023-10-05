It’s set to be a very busy two weeks for the BTS member, with a host of events surrounding the release of his album, ‘Golden’

BIGHIT Music, the management team behind BTS, have made waves on social media overnight after dropping some new information regarding Jungkook’s debut album, ‘Golden,’ including a promotional schedule of what the BTS Army can expect in the run-up to its release.

The schedule has presented information regarding a teaser for a music video for the ‘Main Track,’ which we are assuming here means the title track from ‘Golden,’ the official date for Jungkook’s next MV and his next appearance on the popular KBS2 show Music Bank. Then there are a couple of other ‘coming soon’ dates that are shrouded so far in mystery.

BIGHIT also revealed that there will be three unique versions of ‘Golden’ upon its release: Shine, Solid, and Substance, which the management team have indicated will each have a distinct experience, leading fans to discuss which version is their favourite - or, for the collector in all of us, a chance to pick up all three.

It’s set to be a busy fortnight for Jungkook ahead of the release of his album; mid-week sales of his latest single, “3D” featuring US artist Jack Harlow show that it is on course to become his second single to enter the UK Singles Chart top 10, with the possibility it might even make it to the number two position.

Jungkook’s first single, “Seven,” which he collaborated on with Latto, has also been nominated for “Best Song” at the MTV European Music Awards 2023, with the BTS member alongside fellow BIGHIT group TOMORROW X TOGETHER earning three nominations - the most this year for a K-Pop soloist or group.

What is the promotional schedule for Jungkook’s album, ‘Golden’?

All dates reflect the KST time zone - hat tip Koreaboo for the information.

October 6 - 8 2023: Concept Photos

October 13 2023: KBS2 Music Bank

October 16 2023: ‘Golden’ track list revealed

October 17 2023: Main Track poster

October 21 2023: ‘Golden’ The Tracks

October 31 2023: ‘Golden’ preview

November 2 2023: Main Track official MV teaser

November 3 2023: Main Track official MV release

There are also four mysterious ‘coming soon’ dates that as of yet have not been revealed, occurring on November 6, 8, 16 and 20 2023.

Can I pre-order ‘Golden’ by Jungkook yet?