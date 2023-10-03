With BTS’ Jungkook set to enter the top ten of the UK Single Chart this week, the K-Soloist addresses the ‘mature’ content of his new single, ‘3D.’

BTS's Jungkook might be poised to enter the UK singles chart this week with his newest single, ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, but it has been the NSFW lyrics to his latest effort that have had some netizens questioning his musical output. According to midweek sales and streaming data released by the Official Charts Company, the track is expected to debut at the No. 2 position on the charts.

However, some are still not happy regarding the more ‘mature’ output that the BTS member has recently released, which Jungkook addressed during listening parties for his latest single.

In BTS's "second chapter," the members have explored more mature themes and concepts in their music. Jungkook mentioned that his solo debut single, ‘Seven’ aimed to showcase a more mature side to the fan base, and while some fans have celebrated this creative freedom, others are concerned about explicit lyrics and suggestive themes in his recent two singles.

Jungkook addressed these concerns during his Stationhead listening parties, emphasizing his growth as an adult artist and his willingness to embrace new challenges. He stressed that ‘Seven’ was not an attempt to break away from his image but rather to demonstrate his artistic evolution. The singer also humorously reminded everyone that he is not naive or inexperienced in mature subjects; at 26 years old, he understands these matters, enjoys alcohol, plays hard, and works diligently, highlighting his maturity and autonomy as an adult artist.

That has led to an outpouring of support from members of the BTS Army, with many suggesting that those who are not supportive of his newer, more mature musical output recently are doing nothing more than ‘policing’ what the artist can and cannot sing about.