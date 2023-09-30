As NewJeans pass the 1 billion mark on Spotify, are they now the most streamed K-Pop band on the platform?
The South Korean K-Pop group go from strength to strength after reaching another streaming milestone.
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a remarkable milestone on Spotify, amassing a staggering 1 billion streams for their eponymous debut album, according to their management agency's announcement on Friday.
The album, aptly named "New Jeans," achieved this remarkable feat, racking up a total of 1,000,760,129 streams on the popular streaming platform. This milestone was reached over a span of 422 days, starting from its initial release on August 1, 2022, as reported by the group’s management, ADOR.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Among the album's tracks, ‘Hype Boy’ stood out with an impressive 409.1 million streams, closely followed by ‘Attention,’ which garnered 295.6 million streams. The group have also made a substantial mark on YouTube, with their channel having amassed 1,179,049,613 views according to Kworb - two of those videos, ‘OMG’ and ‘Hype Boy,’ each earning over 100 million views alone.
Are NewJeans now the most streamed K-Pop band on Spotify?
Despite reaching this milestone, NewJeans are not the most streamed K-Pop band on Spotify, with BTS still reigning over the rest of the K-Wave, earning 36,060,906,355 plays on the platform, with four songs accounting for over a billion listens each.
Contractual dramas aside, BLACKPINK are the second most listened-to K-Pop band on Spotify, amassing a total of 11,472,381,107 plays, while Stray Kids have amassed 5,654,953,548 streams since arriving on the platform.