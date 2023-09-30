The South Korean K-Pop group go from strength to strength after reaching another streaming milestone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a remarkable milestone on Spotify, amassing a staggering 1 billion streams for their eponymous debut album, according to their management agency's announcement on Friday.

The album, aptly named "New Jeans," achieved this remarkable feat, racking up a total of 1,000,760,129 streams on the popular streaming platform. This milestone was reached over a span of 422 days, starting from its initial release on August 1, 2022, as reported by the group’s management, ADOR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the album's tracks, ‘Hype Boy’ stood out with an impressive 409.1 million streams, closely followed by ‘Attention,’ which garnered 295.6 million streams. The group have also made a substantial mark on YouTube, with their channel having amassed 1,179,049,613 views according to Kworb - two of those videos, ‘OMG’ and ‘Hype Boy,’ each earning over 100 million views alone.

Are NewJeans now the most streamed K-Pop band on Spotify?

Despite reaching this milestone, NewJeans are not the most streamed K-Pop band on Spotify, with BTS still reigning over the rest of the K-Wave, earning 36,060,906,355 plays on the platform, with four songs accounting for over a billion listens each.