NCT Dream return to the United States for three dates as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour 2023.

K-Pop group NCT Dream will make their way over to the United States at the end of the year after iHeartRadio confirmed the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Jingle Ball Tour. It marks the second trip to the USA this year, having toured in April as part of their “The Dream Show 2: In A Dream” tour.

NCT Dream will join other artists confirmed for the tour, including SZA, Nicki Minaj, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, and Sabrina Carpenter, highlighting how successful 2023 has been for the group in Western music markets. Their latest release, the third EP “ISTJ,” made a new record for the group by surpassing 4.2 million pre-orders.

The EP has topped major music charts in the US, China, Japan and South Korea, with “ISTJ: The 3rd Album” peaking at number 28 in the Billboard Top 200 earlier this month, eclipsing their previous peak of number 50 with “Glitch Mode” back in 2022.

When is the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour?

NCT Dreams’ involvement as the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour rolls into the following towns on the following dates:

December 10 2023: TD Garden, Boston

December 11 2023: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C

December 14 2023: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

How do I get tickets to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour?

Tickets to all iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour dates will be available for purchase from October 6 2023 through the radio networks’ official ticketing page.

