MTV European Music Awards 2023: what K-Pop acts have been nominated at this year’s event and how to vote?
Jungkook’s “Seven” is up for the ceremony’s most prestigious award, “Best Song,” at the MTV European Music Awards 2023
BTS’ Jungkook is among the names nominated for ‘Best Song’ at the MTV European Music Awards, taking place in Paris next month, but faces some very stiff competition in the category, in the form of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo.
Junkook’s first single, “Seven,” is the single up for the award, but has to contend with the MTV award juggernaut that is Taylor Swift, with her song “Anti-Hero” already a hot favourite to pick up the gong. Jungkook is also nominated inthe “Biggest Fans” category and the ‘Best K-Pop’ category, alongside FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
Jungkook leads the K-Pop nominations this year alongside TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with three nominations: alongside the “Best K-Pop” nomination, TXT are also nominated for the “Best Push” and “Best Group” awards, while BLACKPINK are conspicuous in their absence from the EMAs this year, with only one nomination in the form of the “Best Fans” award.
What K-Pop artists have been nominated at the MTV European Music Awards 2023?
Best Song
- Jungkook featuring Latto - “Seven”
Best K-Pop
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jungkook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Push
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Biggest Fans
- BLACKPINK
- Jung Kook
Best Group
- Aespa
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Fans can vote for their favourite artists and songs across the different categories at mtvema.com until October 31 2023.
The MTV European Music Awards takes place on November 5 2023 live from Paris.