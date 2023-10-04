Jungkook’s “Seven” is up for the ceremony’s most prestigious award, “Best Song,” at the MTV European Music Awards 2023

BTS’ Jungkook is among the names nominated for ‘Best Song’ at the MTV European Music Awards, taking place in Paris next month, but faces some very stiff competition in the category, in the form of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo.

Junkook’s first single, “Seven,” is the single up for the award, but has to contend with the MTV award juggernaut that is Taylor Swift, with her song “Anti-Hero” already a hot favourite to pick up the gong. Jungkook is also nominated inthe “Biggest Fans” category and the ‘Best K-Pop’ category, alongside FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Jungkook leads the K-Pop nominations this year alongside TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with three nominations: alongside the “Best K-Pop” nomination, TXT are also nominated for the “Best Push” and “Best Group” awards, while BLACKPINK are conspicuous in their absence from the EMAs this year, with only one nomination in the form of the “Best Fans” award.

What K-Pop artists have been nominated at the MTV European Music Awards 2023?

Best Song

Jungkook featuring Latto - “Seven”

Best K-Pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jungkook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Push

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Biggest Fans

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Best Group

Aespa

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Fans can vote for their favourite artists and songs across the different categories at mtvema.com until October 31 2023.