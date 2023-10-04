Ever wished you could end up dating your musical crush? Then perhaps Netflix’s new K-Drama, ‘Doona!,’ is the perfect new series for you.

When a highly successful K-pop idol finds herself sharing a house with an ordinary college student, the sparks are sure to fly. Get ready for the year's most highly anticipated romance series, ‘Doona!’ set to premiere exclusively on Netflix this month.

Created by Lee Jung-hyo, the mastermind behind the series ‘Crash Landing On You,’ this coming-of-age drama delves into the intertwined fates of freshman Lee Won-jun and former K-pop sensation Lee Doona as they navigate the complexities of communal living.

The role of Doona seems to be one of art imitating life to an extent, with former Miss A member Bae Suzy taking on the role of the K-Pop idol, while South Korean actor Yang Se-jong, who Western audiences may recognise from his lead role in another K-Drama that made it’s way to Netflix, ‘My Country: The New Age,’ plays the role of the ‘ordinary’ freshman Lee Won-jun.

A trope in K-Drama as much as in K-Cinema, ‘Doona!’ looks to examine the social divide between affluent South Koreans and those a couple of rungs down the financial ladder, but rather than the stern commentary one might expect from the likes of Bong Joon-ho, expect ‘Doona!’ to be a little more of a rom-com than a societal thriller.

The arrival of ‘Doona!’ on Netflix once again shows the emphasis the streaming giant is placing on South Korean media, after the arrival of ‘The Devil’s Plan’ and the returns of monster-horror series ‘Sweet Home’ and military drama ‘D.P.’, both now in their second seasons.

What is ‘Doona!’ all about?

Netflix’s official line about ‘Doona!’ is as follows:

“Ever fantasized about bumping into your celebrity crush in a love-at-first-sight moment? Whether it's a chance encounter on the street or moving next door to your idol, K-Romance brings your wildest romantic dreams to life—just like in Doona! where college freshman Won-jun and former K-pop idol Doona end up sharing a house together.

“Yang Se-jong plays the very ordinary Won-jun, who falls in love with Doona; Doona is definitely out of Won-jun’s league but as actor Yang Se-jong puts it, the K-Romance series is special because that’s when “a dream-like love can come to life.”

Who are the lead performers in ‘Doona!’?

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy as Lee Doona in DOONA! (Credit: Kim Seung-wan/Netflix)

Born on October 10, 1994, Suzy first made waves as a member of the girl group Miss A, a part of JYP Entertainment. Her journey into acting commenced with her debut in the television series ‘Dream High’ in 2011, kickstarting a remarkable acting career that included notable appearances in dramas like ‘Gu Family Book,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ ‘Start-Up’ and ‘Anna.’ Suzy's silver screen debut came in ‘Architecture 101’ in 2012, further cementing her position as a versatile actress.

Apart from her acting prowess, Suzy's musical talents are evident in her achievements in both singing and collaboration. She ventured into solo music with the album ‘Yes? No?’ in early 2017 and even collaborated with EXO's Baekhyun on the chart-topping digital single ‘Dream.’ Her philanthropic efforts are also noteworthy, with numerous generous donations to causes ranging from disaster relief to supporting children's welfare, showcasing her dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Yang Se-jong

Yang Se-jong as Lee Won-jun in DOONA! (Credit: Kim Seung-wan/Netflix)

Yang Se-jong first gained widespread recognition for his role as a young chef in the 2017 romance drama ‘Temperature of Love,’ a performance that earned him three prestigious Best New Actor awards at the SBS Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards and the 6th APAN Star Awards. Yang's acting career includes a diverse range of roles in acclaimed series such as ‘Dr. Romantic,’ ‘Duel,’ ‘Still 17’ and the aforementioned ‘My Country: The New Age.’

Yang's journey into the entertainment industry was inspired by his love for acting, which blossomed while watching school plays with friends during high school. Despite initially pursuing Taekwondo and earning a scholarship to a sports university, he decided to focus on acting, enrolling at the Korea National University of Arts to study Theater and Film in 2012.

