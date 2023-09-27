As the K-Wave continues to wash upon Western pop culture, who are the big four K-Pop labels BTS, BLACKPINK and NCT are represented by?

It’s fair to say that many of us at PeopleWorld have officially jumped on the K-Pop bandwagon, ever since Jimin and BLACKPINK first graced our newsroom; unfortunately, it’s not a place I can ask to hang a poster of Tomorrow X Together, but I’m sure I can work my editor into some accommodation. ("Of course you can Benjamin Jackson!," she says)

By no means am I some aficionado when it comes to the cultural phenomenon, but it would be remiss to say that it isn’t digging its claws into Western culture. That’s culture as a whole, not just popular culture; if luxury brands are clamouring over the next big thing to capture a “global audience” is anything to go by. Spoiler - it is.

So on a daily basis, I take to TwitterX and check out some of the big K-Pop sites, for whom I would still be many levels below novice if it weren’t for the dutiful work of Soompi, Koreaboo, allkpop and so forth. After a while though, you start to notice familiar names and familiar companies involved in the K-Pop industry.

I could have written this weekend about the television shows that either create or influence K-Music acts or even start to dabble into K-Drama - given there is a synergy there long before Jisoo and Ahn officially started dating. But instead, I wanted to learn who are considered the “big four” K-Pop labels currently around today, and the ones that I frequently see when trawling the internet for you PeopleWorld K-Pop fix.

So come along with me this week and let’s both briefly discover who are considered the big four K-Pop labels out there today, and who have been the three most successful acts from each label involved. Netizens - if you think I’ve missed anything or anyone out, by all means, teach me!

Who are considered the “big four” K-Pop labels in South Korea?

SM Entertainment

Exo - one of SM Entertainment's most successful acts (Credit: YouTube)

SM Entertainment, founded in 1995 by Lee Soo-man, stands as a trailblazer in the K-Pop industry. Their unique approach to talent development involves rigorous training in various disciplines, resulting in polished performances. Notably, the company pioneered global auditions, tapping into international talent pools and contributing to its diverse artist roster.

The introduction of NCT and SuperM showcases their innovative thinking. The NCT concept, with rotational sub-units, caters to global audiences, while SuperM combines talents from different groups for international appeal. SM's collaborations with international artists, coupled with high-quality visuals and unique concepts, have helped their acts resonate on the global stage.

HYBE Corporation

BTS is known for their hit songs such as Butter and Dynamite (Pic:Getty)

Founded in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk, HYBE Corporation (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) has risen to prominence as a leading entertainment company in South Korea and on the global stage. Beyond its music label origins, HYBE has expanded into a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem that encompasses music, content production, technology, and fan engagement. HYBE also include the subsidiary ADOR, home to current Billboard Top 200 chart-toppers, NewJeans.

BTS, one of the most iconic and successful music acts worldwide, is the crown jewel of HYBE Corporation. The group's groundbreaking achievements, including topping global music charts, achieving international awards, and amassing a colossal global fanbase, have propelled K-Pop to unprecedented heights. BTS's music and messages transcend language barriers, making them cultural ambassadors for South Korea on the global stage.

Most successful acts: BTS, Together X Tomorrow (TXT), ENHYPEN

YG Entertainment

CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, RosÃ© and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Established by Yang Hyun-suk in 1996, YG Entertainment has significantly contributed to K-Pop's distinctive hip-hop and edgy identity. Known for nurturing artists with a strong sense of individuality and creative expression, YG has left an indelible mark on the industry. Their unconventional approach to music and fashion has garnered both local and global attention.

YG Entertainment has a history of focusing on quality over quantity, meticulously selecting talents who align with their artistic vision. Their training programs emphasize self-expression, fostering artists who bring authenticity to their music and performances. The company's commitment to producing trendsetting acts has resulted in a roster known for pushing boundaries and redefining K-Pop norms.

Most successful acts: BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, 2NE1

JYP Entertainment

Girl group TWICE performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Founded by Park Jin-young in 1997, JYP Entertainment has become synonymous with versatility and talent development. The company is known for its holistic approach, producing well-rounded artists who excel in singing, dancing, acting, and more. JYP's emphasis on individual growth and versatility has shaped its artists into multifaceted performers.