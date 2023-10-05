ENHYPEN are confirmed to be making their grand return with a new album dropping in November, BELIFT LAB confirms.

K-Pop group ENHYPEN are set to make their long-awaited return next month with a brand new album, the first since their mini album ‘Dark Blood’ dropped in May and the release of the title track ‘Bite Me.’

The news was originally broken by Newsen overnight, and a cursory phone call from Dispatch confirmed those reports, though the group’s agency BELIFT LAB would only acknowledge a return for the group and that further details would be “revealed later” (credit: Soompi)

ENHYPEN are currently gearing up for the US leg of their “FATE” world tour, after their most recent performance in Japan, with the group kicking off the sojourn stateside from October 6 2023 with their first performance in Los Angeles.

Who are ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’ and is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They officially debuted on November 30, 2020, with their EP, ‘Border: Day One.’

The name ENHYPEN was introduced during the live broadcast of the final episode of ‘I-Land,’ drawing its meaning from the hyphen symbol (-), representing ‘Connection, Discovery, & Growth.’ Just as a hyphen connects different words to create new meanings, ENHYPEN aims to come together to connect, discover, and grow together to form a new act.

ENHYPEN's journey began with the formation of BELIFT LAB in March 2019, a joint venture between CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new boy band. Auditions took place in various locations, and the survival competition series ‘I-Land’ was the platform through which ENHYPEN was formed.

Their debut EP, ‘Border: Day One,’ made a significant impact, with over 300,000 copies sold in one day domestically. The group quickly gained recognition, and their subsequent releases, including "Border: Carnival" and "Dimension: Dilemma," continued to solidify their success.

ENHYPEN also made their Japanese debut with the single "Border: Hakanai," and they achieved their first number-one song on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 with the single "Tamed-Dashed."

In 2022, ENHYPEN embarked on their first world tour, "Manifesto," and they extended it through January and February 2023 with concerts in the Philippines and Thailand. They also released their Japanese studio album "Sadame."

Where are ENHYPEN performing during the US tour?

ENHYPEN are set to perform the following locations on the following dates:

October 06 – Los Angeles, California, Dignity Health Sports Park

October 10 – Glendale, California, Desert Diamond Arena

October 13 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

October 14 – Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center

October 18 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

October 19 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

October 22 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center