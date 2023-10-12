The full trailer for BTS member Jimin's documentary, 'Jimin's Production Diary' has dropped as pre-orders for FACE continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full trailer for BTS member Jimin's new documentary, 'Jimin's Production Diary,' has now dropped through the group's Weverse Community and also on YouTube - check it out below and learn more about the reissues of his debut album, 'FACE' on vinyl!

‘FACE,’ the debut solo effort from BTS member Jimin, is getting the vinyl treatment as pre-orders for the re-issue get underway through the Weverse Shop. A push notification on the app this morning informed users with the following message: “Hello from Weverse Shop, the official merch store. Jimin (BTS) [FACE] Vinyl will be available for pre-order from Thu. October 12, 2023.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pre-order window for the vinyl re-issue will remain open until December 7 2023 at 11:59pm KST, with shipping beginning the following day on December 8 2023. All the album sales on the Weverse shop will also count towards placement on both the Hanteo and Cricle Chart - and as always, it’s first come first served in terms of stock.

The vinyl package comes complete with a postcard, booklet envelope and booklet itself, but no QR code to very the purchase on the Weverse Shop, therefore customers won’t be able to participate in any surveys on offer. Given that October 13 is Jimin’s birthday, maybe the perfect present for him is a pre-order.

That news comes as more clips have arrived on the BTS Weverse page stemming from Jimin’s upcoming documentary, ‘Jimin’s Production Diary,’ which is much in the same vein as Suga’s ‘Road to D-Day’ and J-Hope’s ‘J-Hope in the Box’ that was released earlier this year. An official trailer for the documentary is set to drop on Jimin’s cake day too, with a number of other activities released by BIGHIT regarding what to expect ahead of Jimin’s documentary.

Where can I pre-order the vinyl reissue of Jimin’s ‘FACE’

The vinyl re-issue of ‘FACE’ is available to pre-order for $48.30 (excluding shipping) through the Weverse Shop, but is limited to six copies per order. You have been warned.

What is Jimin’s release calendar for ‘Jimin’s Production Diary’?

All times are in KST

Oct. 13

00:00: Main Trailer

10:00: Poster Record ver.

10:00: Jimin's Hashtag

18:00: Jimin's Production

Oct. 14

00:00: Pre-order Art Clip

10:00: Pre-order Start!

10:00: Emoji Sketch Diary & Quiz Show Release

20:00: Jimin's LIVE

Oct. 15

18:00: The Truth Untold & photo Pre-release

Oct. 18

00:00: Lyric Video & Poster (Diary ver.)

18:00: Lyrics Interview

Oct. 23

VOD Open

Oct. 26

18:00 KST Jimin's Commentary