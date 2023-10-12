Jimin's Production Diary full trailer released as pre-orders for FACE vinyl continue
The full trailer for BTS member Jimin's documentary, 'Jimin's Production Diary' has dropped as pre-orders for FACE continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
The full trailer for BTS member Jimin's new documentary, 'Jimin's Production Diary,' has now dropped through the group's Weverse Community and also on YouTube - check it out below and learn more about the reissues of his debut album, 'FACE' on vinyl!
‘FACE,’ the debut solo effort from BTS member Jimin, is getting the vinyl treatment as pre-orders for the re-issue get underway through the Weverse Shop. A push notification on the app this morning informed users with the following message: “Hello from Weverse Shop, the official merch store. Jimin (BTS) [FACE] Vinyl will be available for pre-order from Thu. October 12, 2023.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pre-order window for the vinyl re-issue will remain open until December 7 2023 at 11:59pm KST, with shipping beginning the following day on December 8 2023. All the album sales on the Weverse shop will also count towards placement on both the Hanteo and Cricle Chart - and as always, it’s first come first served in terms of stock.
The vinyl package comes complete with a postcard, booklet envelope and booklet itself, but no QR code to very the purchase on the Weverse Shop, therefore customers won’t be able to participate in any surveys on offer. Given that October 13 is Jimin’s birthday, maybe the perfect present for him is a pre-order.
That news comes as more clips have arrived on the BTS Weverse page stemming from Jimin’s upcoming documentary, ‘Jimin’s Production Diary,’ which is much in the same vein as Suga’s ‘Road to D-Day’ and J-Hope’s ‘J-Hope in the Box’ that was released earlier this year. An official trailer for the documentary is set to drop on Jimin’s cake day too, with a number of other activities released by BIGHIT regarding what to expect ahead of Jimin’s documentary.
Where can I pre-order the vinyl reissue of Jimin’s ‘FACE’
The vinyl re-issue of ‘FACE’ is available to pre-order for $48.30 (excluding shipping) through the Weverse Shop, but is limited to six copies per order. You have been warned.
What is Jimin’s release calendar for ‘Jimin’s Production Diary’?
All times are in KST
Oct. 13
- 00:00: Main Trailer
- 10:00: Poster Record ver.
- 10:00: Jimin's Hashtag
- 18:00: Jimin's Production
Oct. 14
- 00:00: Pre-order Art Clip
- 10:00: Pre-order Start!
- 10:00: Emoji Sketch Diary & Quiz Show Release
- 20:00: Jimin's LIVE
Oct. 15
- 18:00: The Truth Untold & photo Pre-release
Oct. 18
- 00:00: Lyric Video & Poster (Diary ver.)
- 18:00: Lyrics Interview
Oct. 23
- VOD Open
Oct. 26
- 18:00 KST Jimin's Commentary
(Dates may be subject to change)