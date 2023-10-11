LE SSERAFIM surprise night owls in South Korea after announce the release date of their new single and drop a new teaser video.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

K-pop enthusiasts and fans of LE SSERAFIM were in for a surprise as the group teased their return with an upcoming digital single. Earlier today Source Music, the entertainment company associated with the group, officially announced that LE SSERAFIM would be making their much-anticipated comeback with the digital single "Perfect Night."

The release is scheduled for October 27 at 1 p.m. KST and according to source music “promises to deliver an energetic message that even on an imperfect day, one can find joy when surrounded by good company.” While fans eagerly await the release of "Perfect Night," the group has already piqued their interest with an initial teaser, hinting at what's to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teaser, titled "TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT," was unveiled on October 11, leaving fans with anticipation and curiosity. Although Source Music has not yet provided explicit details about the teaser, it might have more of an explanation now that a release date for “Perfect Night” has been confirmed.

LE SSERAFIM’s last single release was "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife," the second single taken from their debut album ‘Unforgiven,’ and was released on May 28 2023.

Who are LE SSERAFIM?

Taking their name from an anagram of “I’m Fearless”, LE SSERAGIM comprise of five members—Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae—and made their debut on May 2 2022 with their first extended play, "Fearless," Le Sserafim entered the K-pop scene with a bang. Originally a six-member ensemble, they faced the departure of Kim Ga-ram on July 20, 2022, following the termination of her exclusive contract.

Sakura's journey began with an acting debut in the 2011 movie "Ano Hito Ano Hi." She later joined the Japanese idol group HKT48, subsequently graduating after a decade of commitment. Sakura, along with Kim Chae-won and Huh Yun-jin, took part in the reality competition series “Produce 48” in 2018, with Sakura and Kim Chae-won securing spots in the final lineup of the project girl group Iz*One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another member, Kazuha, transitioned from a professional ballet career after discovering BLACKPINK, while Hong Eun-chae explored dance schools and auditions before joining Source Music in 2021.

Source Music announced the creation of a new girl group on March 14 2022, with Sakura and Kim Chae-won as its inaugural members. Following this announcement, LE SSERAFIM’s rise was rapid: their debut extended play, "Fearless," released on May 2 2022, garnered pre-orders exceeding 270,000 copies in just seven days and 380,000 copies in sixteen days, with over 175,000 copies sold on the day of its release. Le Sserafim marked their rapid ascent by securing their first music show win on SBS M's "The Show" within eight days of their debut.

LE SSERAFIM performs at K-Pop Super Live to open Seoul Festa 2022 celebrating the return of tourism and events following the COVID-19 pandemic at Jamsil Sports Complex on August 10, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

Yet, just before their debut, the group faced turbulence when member Kim Ga-ram was embroiled in allegations of bullying, underage smoking, and drinking. While her agency refuted these allegations, stating that Kim was the victim and not the perpetrator, the controversy led to her temporary hiatus and ultimately her departure from the group in July 2022.

Despite this setback, Le Sserafim released their second EP, ‘Antifragile,’ on October 17, 2022. This album remarkably reached the 14th position on the Billboard 200, solidifying their status as one of the fastest K-pop female groups to debut on the chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2023 marked their Japanese debut, with the release of the Japanese single "Fearless" in January, introducing audiences to the Japanese version of "Fearless" and "Blue Flame." Their first studio album, ‘Unforgiven,’ released in May 2023, was accompanied by news of their first tour, "Flame Rises," commencing in August 2023.