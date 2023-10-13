LE SSERAFIM become your newest Louis Vuitton ambassadors as they spearhead a campaign for South Korea-exclusive handbags

LE SSERAFIM have joined the likes of BTS’ J-Hope and Stray Kids Felix in becoming new ambassadors for fashion house Luis Vuitton - and now all five members are spearheading the campaign for a limited collection of handbags tailored exclusively for the South Korean market.

Nicolas Ghesquière, Vuitton's artistic director for women's collections, has been particularly receptive to the group’s new role with Louis Vuitton, acknowledging their unique style and captivating energy. In a statement announcing LE SSERAFIM joining the LVMH family, he said: “We met for the first time at my pre-fall show in Seoul and I really loved the energy they brought to the after party with their performance. They each have such a unique style that together feels very cool and authentic,”

The group’s first campaign was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director behind Netflix’s smash hit ‘Squid Game,’ with the backdrop of Hangang River Bridge in Seoul juxtaposed with studio shots that highlight the amplifying the visual impact of the runway - something Dong-hyuk has a knack for given his attention to detail during scenes in the Netflix thriller.

LE SSERAFIM have been announced a new ambassadors for Louis Vuitton (Credit: Louis Vuitton)

The exclusive LV capsule collection, set to launch in stores and online on Friday, includes 16 South Korea-exclusive bags and eight others scheduled for global release at a later date, includes reinterpreted versions of iconic styles, featuring exclusive colourways of the GO-14 and the Noé Purse, reimagined with influences from the Bokjumeoni, a traditional symbol of good fortune.