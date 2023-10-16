ENHYPEN and BELIFT LAB have finally shone some light on the K-Pop group’s new album, ‘Orange Blood,’ and its official release date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ENHYPEN fans have an official release date now for the group’s comeback EP, ‘Blood Orange,’ as the K-Pop group continue their ‘FATE’ tour across the United States this week. Talk of a new album originally began earlier this month after the group’s agency confirmed to Dispatch that a new album would be released in November, but that any more details would ‘come soon.’

That announcement took place on ENYPEN’s Weverse community page as BELIFT LAB revealed that ‘Orange Blood,’ ENHYPEN’s newest album, will be released on November 17 2023 at 2:30pm KST, but no news of a tracklisting nor a lead single from the work has been revealed alongside the release date and album artwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before announcing the release of its new album, members of the group presented the ‘Orange Blood’ logo trailer on its social media accounts earlier the same day. The video featured a video of a solar eclipse, and as the sun gets brighter, the ‘Orange Blood’ logo appears. The phrase "You and I are connected through blood" flashes next, implying a connection with the band's previous EP ‘Dark Blood,’ which was released in May 2023.

ENHYPEN is the first venture of BELIFT LAB, a collaboration between HYBE and CJ ENM, crafting a seven-member multinational boyband. Comprising JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI, the group emerged as finalists on the globally acclaimed music competition show 'I-LAND,' concluding in September 2020.

Reflecting the idea of connection denoted by the 'hyphen(-),' ENHYPEN symbolizes the fusion of seven distinct individuals striving to explore their identities and progress collectively.

What did ENHYPEN perform at their Dallas, Texas show

According to Setlist.FM, ENHYPEN performed the following set at their show at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on October 14 2023.

Drunk-Dazed Blockbuster Let Me In (20 Cube) Flicker FEVER Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) Blessed-Cursed Attention, please! ParadoXXX Invasion Tamed-Dashed TFW (That Feeling When) Just A Little Bit 10 Months Polaroid Love SHOUT OUT Go Big or Go Home Chaconne Bills Criminal Love Sacrifice (Eat Me Up) Bite Me One in a Billion Karma Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

What are the remaining tour dates for EHYPEN’s ‘FATE’ US Tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

ENHYPEN are set to perform the following locations on the following dates:

October 18 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

October 19 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

October 22 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center