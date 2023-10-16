Telling news your way
ENHYPEN announce the release date for their new mini-album, Orange Blood

ENHYPEN and BELIFT LAB have finally shone some light on the K-Pop group’s new album, ‘Orange Blood,’ and its official release date

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
3 minutes ago
ENHYPEN fans have an official release date now for the group’s comeback EP, ‘Blood Orange,’ as the K-Pop group continue their ‘FATE’ tour across the United States this week. Talk of a new album originally began earlier this month after the group’s agency confirmed to Dispatch that a new album would be released in November, but that any more details would ‘come soon.’

That announcement took place on ENYPEN’s Weverse community page as BELIFT LAB revealed that ‘Orange Blood,’ ENHYPEN’s newest album, will be released on November 17 2023 at 2:30pm KST, but no news of a tracklisting nor a lead single from the work has been revealed alongside the release date and album artwork.

Before announcing the release of its new album, members of the group presented the ‘Orange Blood’ logo trailer on its social media accounts earlier the same day. The video featured a video of a solar eclipse, and as the sun gets brighter, the ‘Orange Blood’ logo appears. The phrase "You and I are connected through blood" flashes next, implying a connection with the band's previous EP ‘Dark Blood,’ which was released in May 2023.

ENHYPEN is the first venture of BELIFT LAB, a collaboration between HYBE and CJ ENM, crafting a seven-member multinational boyband. Comprising JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI, the group emerged as finalists on the globally acclaimed music competition show 'I-LAND,' concluding in September 2020. 

Reflecting the idea of connection denoted by the 'hyphen(-),' ENHYPEN symbolizes the fusion of seven distinct individuals striving to explore their identities and progress collectively.

What did ENHYPEN perform at their Dallas, Texas show 

According to Setlist.FM, ENHYPEN performed the following set at their show at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on October 14 2023.

  1. Drunk-Dazed
  2. Blockbuster
  3. Let Me In (20 Cube)
  4. Flicker
  5. FEVER
  6. Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
  7. Blessed-Cursed
  8. Attention, please!
  9. ParadoXXX Invasion
  10. Tamed-Dashed
  11. TFW (That Feeling When)
  12. Just A Little Bit
  13. 10 Months
  14. Polaroid Love
  15. SHOUT OUT
  16. Go Big or Go Home
  17. Chaconne
  18. Bills
  19. Criminal Love
  20. Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)
  21. Bite Me
  22. One in a Billion
  23. Karma
  24. Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

What are the remaining tour dates for EHYPEN’s ‘FATE’ US Tour?

ENHYPEN are set to perform the following locations on the following dates:

  • October 18 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
  • October 19 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
  • October 22 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center

Tickets for all shows are available through Ticketmaster in the US.

