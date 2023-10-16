Could BLACKPINK’s Rosé follow in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Harry Styles and work with Columbia Records CEO Ron Petty on a solo effort?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's managing agency, has a history of collaboration with Columbia Records, notably seen earlier this year with the partnership involving K-Pop group TREASURE for their U.S. promotions, so it just might be a case of BLACKPINK or members of the group singing a U.S deal while still remaining with YG Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, fans have been actively discussing the potential implications of the meeting. Some express hope for a new solo album, while others speculate about collaborations with renowned figures in the music industry. An online forum in South Korea echoed these sentiments, with netizens discussing possible team-ups with global stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Before assuming this position as CEO of Columbia, Perry served as the president of SONGS Music Publishing. Throughout his career, the CEO has also been associated with several notable musical successes, including his contributions to chart-topping tracks like Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ and The Weeknd's ‘Starboy.’ Under his leadership, Columbia Records has represented and worked with a range of prominent artists, including Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles among others.