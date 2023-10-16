BLACKPINK’s Rosé fuels solo career fire after being spotted out with Columbia CEO Ron Perry
Could BLACKPINK’s Rosé follow in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Harry Styles and work with Columbia Records CEO Ron Petty on a solo effort?
Rumours of members of BLACKPINK not signing new contracts with YG Entertainment have come back to the forefront after a social media post surfaced showing Rosé in what appears to be a meeting with Columbia Records CEO Ron Perry. The image, shared by Rosé fan account, @roseannediary97 on X, has already been liked by 3.8k people and continues to rise.
YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's managing agency, has a history of collaboration with Columbia Records, notably seen earlier this year with the partnership involving K-Pop group TREASURE for their U.S. promotions, so it just might be a case of BLACKPINK or members of the group singing a U.S deal while still remaining with YG Entertainment.
However, fans have been actively discussing the potential implications of the meeting. Some express hope for a new solo album, while others speculate about collaborations with renowned figures in the music industry. An online forum in South Korea echoed these sentiments, with netizens discussing possible team-ups with global stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
Before assuming this position as CEO of Columbia, Perry served as the president of SONGS Music Publishing. Throughout his career, the CEO has also been associated with several notable musical successes, including his contributions to chart-topping tracks like Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ and The Weeknd's ‘Starboy.’ Under his leadership, Columbia Records has represented and worked with a range of prominent artists, including Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles among others.
Two of those last three artists are interesting to note also; both Beyoncé and Styles were in popular groups before parlaying their success into solo careers to even bigger fame. Could what Perry has accomplished with former group members be something that Rosé is familiar with, as the will they/won’t they saga of BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment continues?