K-Pop topples Cristiano Ronaldo’s stranglehold as the most-liked Instagram account; who beat him?
A study by HypeAuditor reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth most-liked Instagram account compared to these three K-Pop artists
and live on Freeview channel 276
He might be the King of the Saudi Arabian Pro League since his move to Al-Nassr earlier this year, but in terms of his crown as the most liked Instagram account, there are three K-Pop individuals who have pushed Cristiano Ronaldo completely off the podium, according to research by HypeAuditor.
HypeAuditor decided to break with conventional studies by compiling a list of the top 10 Instagram accounts, not based on the number of followers, but on the average number of likes received on their last 12 posts. That has led three members of the K-Pop scene to leap ahead of CR7 - at least, for the moment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two members of BTS currently hold the top positions, with V currently in the top position with an average “like” on his Instagram account equating to 9.2 million likes, while his fellow band member Jin also has an average of 9.2 million likes, but only makes it to second place through the number of followers his account has (46.9)
Rounding out the top three is BLACKPINK member Lisa, who has an average like count of 7.4 million with a follower count of 98.1 million, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in fourth with 7.2 million likes on average with a follower count of 607 million people.
He is however still the second most followed Instagram account in the world according to Socialblade, with that 607 follower count; the only other account to have more followers than Ronaldo is Instagram’s official account with over 660 million followers. Lionel Messi comes in third in the most followed Instagram accounts with a follower count of nearly 490 million users, while Selena Gomez is in fourth position with 430 million followers.
Who is the most-followed K-Pop artist on Instagram?
According to Socialblade, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently the most-followed K-Pop artist on Instagram, with a follower count of 75 million followers, while her fellow bandmate Rosé with 74 million followers comes in second. BTS’ official Instagram account comes in third with just under the 74 million Rosé has, and V in fourth with 61 million followers.