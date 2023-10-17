A study by HypeAuditor reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth most-liked Instagram account compared to these three K-Pop artists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He might be the King of the Saudi Arabian Pro League since his move to Al-Nassr earlier this year, but in terms of his crown as the most liked Instagram account, there are three K-Pop individuals who have pushed Cristiano Ronaldo completely off the podium, according to research by HypeAuditor.

HypeAuditor decided to break with conventional studies by compiling a list of the top 10 Instagram accounts, not based on the number of followers, but on the average number of likes received on their last 12 posts. That has led three members of the K-Pop scene to leap ahead of CR7 - at least, for the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two members of BTS currently hold the top positions, with V currently in the top position with an average “like” on his Instagram account equating to 9.2 million likes, while his fellow band member Jin also has an average of 9.2 million likes, but only makes it to second place through the number of followers his account has (46.9)

According to a study by HypeAuditor, BLACKPINK's Lisa (top) and BTS members V and Jin (middle, bottom) have more likes on average that Cristiano Ronaldo (main) (Credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the top three is BLACKPINK member Lisa, who has an average like count of 7.4 million with a follower count of 98.1 million, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in fourth with 7.2 million likes on average with a follower count of 607 million people.