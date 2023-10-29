After being nominated for a Billboard Music Award despite three contracts being terminated, ATTRAKT have confirmed Keena will attend the event.

It was a story that dominated the K-Pop world when ATTRAKT released an official statement that three members of FIFTY FIFTY have had their contracts terminated, despite attempts from member Keena to prevent such terminations from taking place. However, the agency has confirmed that a scheduled appearance by Keena will take place at the upcoming Billboard Awards on November 19 2023.

In a statement issued to press outlets, ATTRAKT wrote: “On October 19, Kpop group FIFTY FIFTY's agency, ATTRAKT, terminated the exclusive contracts of three members, Jung EunA(Aran), Jung Ji-ho(Sio), and Jung Se-hyun (Saena). A representative from the agency said, "We have secured clear evidence of tempering collusion between the three members and The Givers representative Sung-il Ahn(aka. Siahn), and legal action is planned accordingly." Considering the three members' contract violations, dissemination of false facts, and defamation of the agency, this was inevitable."

“Meanwhile, after the news of FIFTY FIFTY's nomination for Top Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards on October 27, the topic of whether or not the remaining member, Keena, will participate in the award ceremony has become a hot topic. A representative from the agency briefly replied, "Keena will be participating in the Billboard Awards."

“In addition, a representative from ATTRAKT said, "ATTRAKT has all the know-how and content production capabilities of the group, FIFTY FIFTY, and we plan to reorganize the group and present it to the public together with Keena.”