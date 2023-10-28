2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan | Stray Kids and NewJeans among the K-Pop winners overnight
Stray Kids, New Jeans and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo among the K-Pop winners at the MTV Video Music Awards in Japan overnight.
and live on Freeview channel 276
K-Pop once again was the talk of the MTV Video Music Awards, with the latest instalment of the Japanese event taking place overnight at the K-Arena in Yokohama, as no less than four artists from the K-Wave took awards home from the event, including Stray Kids and NewJeans.
Stray Kids won the award for Best Group Video (International) for their 2022 hit ‘CASE 143,’ while NewJeans snagged this year’s Best Buzz Award continuing their meteoric rise among the K-Pop scene this year. Their wins were joined by THE BOYZ earning Best Asian Group, while ASTRO member and K-Drama performer Cha Eun Woo won the award for Global Icon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elsewhere on the show, Olivia Rodrigo picked up Best Solo Artist Video (International) for the music video for “Vampire,” directed by Petra Collins and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ collaborative effort for the single “Unholy” earned the Best Collaboration Video Award (International). Two J-Pop groups also picked up big wins, as Japan attempts to revive its idol culture once again, with DXTEEN and LIL LEAGUE both picking up awards in the Best Upcoming Dance and Vocal Group category.
Oddly, no wins for Taylor Swift this year, marking a rare occurrence of an MTV award show taking place and the billionaire singer not walking away with any gongs. Better luck in 2024, maybe?
The full list of winners from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan
- Artist of the Year: Mrs. GREEN APPLE
- Song of the Year: YOASOBI - "IDOL"
- Album of the Year: aiko - "Ima no Futari o Otagai ga Miteru"
- Group of the Year: BE:FIRST
- Global Icon Award: CHA EUN-WOO
- Best Asia Celebrity: Bright
- Best Asia Group: THE BOYZ
- Best Buzz Award: NewJeans
- Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group: DXTEEN
- Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group: LIL LEAGUE
- Daisy Bell Award: まらしぃ×じん×堀江晶太 (kemu) - "新人類"
- Best Solo Artist Video - Japan: aiko - "Hateshinai Futari" (Dir. 山岸聖太)
- Best Solo Artist Video - International: OLIVIA RODRIGO - "vampire" (Dir. Petra Collins)
- Best Group Video - Japan: Nogizaka46 - "ohitorisamatengoku" (Dir. 伊藤衆人)
- Best Group Video - International: Stray Kids - "CASE 143" (Dir. 725)
- Best New Artist Video - Japan: ano - "Chu, Tayousei" (Dir. 渡邉直)
- Best New Artist Video - International: JVKE - "golden hour" (Dir. Gus Black)
- Best Collaboration Video - Japan: millennium parade × Ringo Sheena - "Ｗ●ＲＫ" (Dir. 児玉裕一)
- Best Collaboration Video - International: SAM SMITH, KIM PETRAS - "Unholy" (Dir. Floria Sigismondi)
- Best Rock Video: 10-FEET - "Dai Zero Kan" (Dir. 大澤健太郎)
- Best Alternative Video: Mrs. GREEN APPLE - "Magic" (Dir. 新宮良平)
- Best Pop Video: NiziU - "Paradise" (Dir. Youngjo Kim, Seungwoo Yoo - NAIVE Production)
- Best R&B Video: Tomohisa Yamashita - "Sweet Vision" (Dir. 辻本祐希)
- Best Hip Hop Video: BAD HOP - "Champion Road" (Dir. Spikey John)
- Best Dance Video: Sakurazaka46 - "Start over!" (Dir. 加藤ヒデジン)
- Best Storytelling Video: Macaroni Empitsu - "Kanashimihabasuninotte" (Dir. 森義仁)
- Best Animation Video: YOASOBI - "IDOL" (Dir. 中山直哉)
- Best Art Direction Video: Aina The End - "Red:birthmark" (Dir. 酒井伸太郎)
- Best Visual Effects: Mrs. GREEN APPLE - "Que Sera Sera" (Dir. 戸塚富士丸)
- Best Cinematography: Hinatazaka46 - "Am I ready?" (Dir. 白石剛浩)
- Best Choreography: Atarashii Gakko! 新しい学校のリーダーズ - "オトナブルー" (Dir. 吉川エリ)