BTS’ V drops two new remixes of his single, ‘Slow Dancing,’ alongside a new MV featuring outtakes from the original music video

The BTS Army have been treated today to one but two different remixes of V’s latest single, ‘Slow Dancing,’ both of which dropped earlier today. ‘Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)’ also comes with an additional music video, compiled from outtakes from the song’s official video alongside classic cartoon scenes.

Originally reported earlier this afternoon by Billboard, BIGHIT released a statement regarding the music video, stating: “The animation inserted in between the footage highlights the uplifting, joyous mood of the remix, while the video captures a variety of V’s charms including scenes of him being serious and focused on set to being playful with his facial expressions.”

Meanwhile, ‘Slow Dancing (Cautious Clay Remix)’ focuses more on the woodwind arrangement of the original track, completely removing most of V’s vocal take and instead creating an instrumental, funky ballad that still ‘retains the yearning chorus over a between-the-sheet vibe,’ as Billboard succinctly summarized regarding the track. BIGHIT refer to the single itself as a “1970s romantic soul style track [that] exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling.”

Upon its release, ‘Slow Dancing’ peaked in the UK singles chart at 24 in September 2023, with the track also charting on the Billboard Top 100 at 51. As a result, V matched the chart performance of fellow band members Jimin and Suga, solidifying their position as the highest-charting Korean solo artists in Billboard chart history.