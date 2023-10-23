After breaking records for SM Entertainment with their debut release, K-Pop group RIIZE are set to follow that success with new single, ‘Talk Saxy’

RIIZE are set to release 'Talk Saxy' on October 27 2023, following up from the success of 'Get A Guitar' (Credit: SM Entertainment/RCA)

Newcomers to the K-Pop scene, RIIZE, continue their ascent this year with the announcement of a new single, ‘Talk Saxy,’ scheduled for release later this week (October 27 2023, 6pm KST). The single, taken from a forthcoming new release, will be available across digital platforms, with SM Entertainment promising yet more ‘emotional pop’ that seems to be becoming the group’s sonic identity.

As the name would suggest, ‘Talk Saxy’ looks to combine ‘an intense 808 drum sound’ with an ‘addictive saxophone riff that catches the ear from the intro’ and lyrics that once again ‘contain RIIZE’s honest and confidence speaking style about an interest in strangers.’

An official teaser image and trailer were dropped through RIIZE’s official social media accounts overnight, showing all seven members wearing a ‘group uniform,’ while the video itself gave netizens a preview of what to expect when the full-formed single hits digital platforms - and of course, the subsequent MV to accompany the single.

Hopes for the success of the group seem to be at an all-time high after the success of their debut mini-album, ‘Get A Guitar,’ released in September this year. The release received 1.03 million pre-order sales, setting a new record as the most pre-ordered debut album out of any SM artist, and made RIIZE the first SM artist since H.O.T. in 1996 to have sold over a million copies with their debut album.

Who are RIIZE?

RIIZE, pronounced "Rise," is a South Korean boy band created by SM Entertainment, featuring seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group's name, RIIZE, is a fusion of "Rise," symbolizing growth, and "Realize," representing a collective pursuit of dreams and growth together.

From 2020 to 2023, the band members engaged in various pre-debut activities, with Shotaro and Sungchan initially debuting in SM's boy group, NCT, in October 2020. Eunseok and Seunghan were later introduced as part of the SM Rookies lineup in July 2022. Subsequently, the group made appearances in the reality show ‘Welcome to NCT Universe’ hosted by Shotaro and Sungchan. SM Entertainment officially announced the formation of RIIZE in early 2023, with plans for a debut in the fourth quarter of the same year, led by SM Entertainment COO Tak Young-jun.

