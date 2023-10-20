Amazon has announced that they will be streaming ‘BTS: Yet To Come’ next month with additional footage not seen during its cinematic release.

Move over Taylor Swift, there’s a new concert film coming to our screens. With the overwhelming success of Swfit’s ‘Era’s’ concert film since its release, and with celebrated director Christopher Nolan warning studios to watch out for Swift’s recent cinematic success, it’s time for another musical phenomenon to step up with their offering to the concert film genre - K-Pop group BTS.

As reported by Forbes, ‘BTS: Yet To Come’ is set to arrive on Prime Video shortly, but unlike its cinematic release earlier this year, the streaming version is set to come with additional content for ardent members of the BTS Army. According to a press statement from Amazon, ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ also features speeches from the members, fireworks and the world-class dancing that made the septet a global phenomenon.

The film will still contain the original footage of 19 of the band’s songs, including some of their most beloved hits such as "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Speaking about the streaming release and additional footage included, David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia said: “We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video.”

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”