aespa to transform the Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University into a gift-like experience with their MY DRAMA fan meeting in Seoul next month.

It’s a morning for K-Pop news, with another SM Entertainment announcement taking place overnight in the United Kingdom. Four years away from the dreaded K-Pop ‘7 Year Curse,’ aespa are celebrating their third anniversary as a group with their MY DRAMA fan meeting 2023 next month.

On SM Entertainment’s website, they write: “It is a time to look back on the history that Espa and fan club MY have built together so far, and it will be an opportunity to draw a new 'drama' to be created in the future and communicate closely with fans.”

The event also looks to host a number of activities for those in attendance, including what is being touted as hit song and new song stages, talk, and games, with SM Entertainment promising ‘a gift-like experience with its friendly charm’ across the many corners of the venue.

MY DRAMA will be held at Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University in Seoul, which might be familiar to some fans as the venue chosen for Super Junior’s fan meeting, which was met with some dismay from netizens regarding the size of the location.

The event is scheduled to take place a week after the release of aespa’s new mini-album, 'Drama,' scheduled for release on digital platforms on November 10th and, according to SM Entertainment, will be held on the official date the K-Pop act got together.

When is aespa’s ‘MY DRAMA’ fan meeting taking place?

aespa’s ‘MY DRAMA Fan Meeting 2023’ is scheduled to take place from 8pm on November 17 2023 at the Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University in Seoul.

Where can I get tickets to aespa’s ‘MY DRAMA fan meeting?